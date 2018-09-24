Teacher comes out as gay to help deal with homophobia

news

Neal Hovelmeier, a teacher at a private school in Zimbabwe has reportedly come out as gay to his students. This is in an attempt to deal with the issue of homophobia in the country.

It is a bold move in a Zimbabwe that is known to frown at homosexuality.

In a report by the BBC News, Hovelmeier who is the deputy head of the sixth form at St John's College says being "open and transparent" is the only way he could deal with the problem of homophobia.

"I have felt increasingly troubled by the fact that we as an institution have never openly dealt with trying to curb homophobic behaviour and, equally, failed to provide a safe learning experience for students who may identify as being gay or bisexual to truly flourish and feel accepted," the BBC quotes the teacher in a letter reportedly released by the school.

A fearless Neal Hovelmeier has received support from his colleagues who described him as "a man of complete integrity" in a report by the BBC.

In Nigeria, such display of confidence may invite regrettable consequences following many reports of aggression against people thought to have a different sexual orientation.