Student who visits different campuses to steal has been caught

'Ogbologbo' Student who visits different campuses to steal has been caught

  • Published:
Student who visits different campuses to steal has been caught play

A crowd of UNIBEN female students drag a visitor who stole from their hostel.

(Spilled News)

A student who visits different university campuses with an intention to steal has been caught during her last stop at Ekenwan campus of the University of Benin.

Many reports confirms that she is a student from Novena University in neighbouring Delta State.

Student who visits different campuses to steal has been caught play

A student who deceived others in a bid to steal from them was caught during her trip to the University of Ben.

(Spilled News)

 

She has a code of preying on sympathy using the tale of not being able to find accommodation.

Often, a sympathiser is forced to help her after an emotional appeal.

In return, she steals valuable things belonging to her hosts.

ALSO READ: Thief burnt to death in Lagos while little kids watched on

But the encounter at the University of Benin was imperfect for the university student. A hostel resident was able link her to the disappearance of items such as phones and laptops.

A post on IG says, "laptops, phones and a hand bag got missing inside three different rooms and an alarm was raised.

"That was when a student said she spotted a girl with tinted hair, leaving the rooms.

"The gate to the hostel was promptly locked and a search was initiated. The suspect was eventually found inside the common room and apprehended. She later confessed to the many thefts."

Student who visits different campuses to steal has been caught play

The attention of UNIBEN students is on a visitor who reportedly stole valuable gadgets from a hostel at Ekenwan campus.

(Spilled News)

 

An image captures a gathering of students who lay siege behind her as she took a walk of shame with not much to cover her body.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

