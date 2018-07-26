Student who visits different campuses to steal has been caught

Many reports confirms that she is a student from Novena University in neighbouring Delta State.
She has a code of preying on sympathy using the tale of not being able to find accommodation.
Often, a sympathiser is forced to help her after an emotional appeal.
In return, she steals valuable things belonging to her hosts.
But the encounter at the University of Benin was imperfect for the university student. A hostel resident was able link her to the disappearance of items such as phones and laptops.
A post on IG says, "laptops, phones and a hand bag got missing inside three different rooms and an alarm was raised.
"That was when a student said she spotted a girl with tinted hair, leaving the rooms.
"The gate to the hostel was promptly locked and a search was initiated. The suspect was eventually found inside the common room and apprehended. She later confessed to the many thefts."
An image captures a gathering of students who lay siege behind her as she took a walk of shame with not much to cover her body.