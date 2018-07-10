Student jumps off Lagos police to escape police

news

In an attempt to escape from policemen in Lagos, Oluwadara Adedayo, a student of the Kwara State University took a jump from a bridge not minding his safety.

According to Punch News, the undergraduate jumped off the Cele-Okota Bridge sustaining bad injuries that caused him to be admitted at a hospital.

The victim who is reportedly 24 years old had refused to obey the policemen who ordered him to enter an unofficial police vehicle.

Adedayo confirmed to Punch an earlier experience which saw the cops collect N2,000 from him for no reason.

“They ordered me to enter the bus they brought and I refused.

"I demanded to know what I did to warrant me entering their bus but they did not say anything, only for them to bundle me inside the bus.

“I saw an opportunity to escape from the bus and I did. I jumped out of the bus because of my past experience with policemen.

"A few months ago, some policemen accosted me at Durba (Lagos) and accused me of being an Internet fraudster without any evidence against me.

“They took me to First Avenue, FESTAC Town, and collected the only N2,000 on me before I was released. I suffered before I got home that day.

“When I stopped. The policeman quickly parked his motorcycle and pointed his gun at me, threatening to shoot me. Out of fear, I jumped off the bridge.

“I was then rushed to the General Hospital, Isolo, from where I was transferred to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi.

“I have not reported the incident in any police station because have just been discharged from the hospital,” says Oluwadara Adedayo whose account has ensured that the issue of police brutality in Nigeria is revisited.

SARS operatives are a regular feature in the discussion concerning harsh treatment of civilians especially the youths who are mostly thought to be internet fraudsters.