Leading internet services provider, Spectranet 4GLTE has announced the relaunch of its website and the unveiling of Spectranet Mobile app to simplify and offer seamless internet connectivity and solutions to Nigerian homes and businesses.

The move is aimed at bringing innovative disruptions to internet service market in Nigeria whilst offering more value to customers.

Riding on aesthetics, the website has been made more visually appealing and comes with new features comprising Spectranet Enterprise Business Solutions and improved means of accessing and purchasing the brand’s data modems and plans.

Speaking on the strategic moves, Chief Executive Officer, Ajay Awasthi notes: “Spectranet is keen on keeping homes and families connected as we push frontiers in providing innovative, internet solutions with customer-centric mindset.

“The new look of our corporate website is visually appealing and engaging. It’s an all-in-one hub with sufficient information on our services, data plans and modems. The site makes it easier for customers to access our services seamlessly. This is what we have been doing over the years.

“We are committed to sustaining this tradition, hence the need for this move. The website comes with features that will aid customers in accessing our customer-centric payment channels for data plans and modems. We are equally using the website to set a new benchmark in pushing the enterprise internet services market with innovative products and services."

The Spectranet Mobile app offers customers seamless connectivity. It comes with a unique artificial intelligence, EVA, who provides instant responses to questions raised by customers on Spectranet offers and services.

Head of Marketing, Mike Ogor says “the app will increase customer engagement and provide them with more values.With the mobile app, connectivity becomes seamless and payment for subscription is made simpler. The app offers customers easy access to check their account balance and other related information.

“Eva is available every day of the week to provide answers to questions faster. The app is another innovative way of enhancing customers’ internet experience and their accessibility to our network.”

Customers can log on to www.spectranet.com.ng to access the improved website and obtain information on Spectranet Mobile app. To install the app, click on this link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.apps.spectranet

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing an affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices. Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Its state of the art network ensures high speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best 4G LTE Internet Service Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

