Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Spectranet relaunches website, unveils mobile app

Spectranet Company relaunches website, unveils mobile app

The move is aimed at bringing innovative disruptions to internet service market in Nigeria whilst offering more value to customers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Spectranet relaunches website, unveils mobile app (File)

Leading internet services provider, Spectranet 4GLTE has announced the relaunch of its website and the unveiling of Spectranet Mobile app to simplify and offer seamless internet connectivity and solutions to Nigerian homes and businesses.

The move is aimed at bringing innovative disruptions to internet service market in Nigeria whilst offering more value to customers.

Riding on aesthetics, the website has been made more visually appealing and comes with new features comprising Spectranet Enterprise Business Solutions and improved means of accessing and purchasing the brand’s data modems and plans.

Speaking on the strategic moves, Chief Executive Officer, Ajay Awasthi notes: “Spectranet is keen on keeping homes and families connected as we push frontiers in providing innovative, internet solutions with customer-centric mindset.

“The new look of our corporate website is visually appealing and engaging. It’s an all-in-one hub with sufficient information on our services, data plans and modems. The site makes it  easier for customers to access our services seamlessly. This is what we have been doing over the years.

“We are committed to sustaining this tradition, hence the need for this move. The website comes with features that will aid customers in accessing our customer-centric payment channels for data plans and modems. We are equally using the website to set a new benchmark in pushing the enterprise internet services market with innovative products and services."

The Spectranet Mobile app offers customers seamless connectivity. It comes with a unique artificial intelligence, EVA, who provides instant responses to questions raised by customers on Spectranet offers and services.

Head of Marketing, Mike Ogor says “the app will increase customer engagement and provide them with more values.With the mobile app, connectivity becomes seamless and payment for subscription is made simpler. The app offers customers easy access to check their account balance and other related information.

“Eva is available every day of the week to provide answers to questions faster. The app is another innovative way of enhancing customers’ internet experience and their accessibility to our network.”

Customers can log on to www.spectranet.com.ng to access the improved website and obtain information on Spectranet Mobile app.  To install the app, click on this link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.apps.spectranet

 

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing an affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices. Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Its state of the art network ensures high speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best 4G LTE Internet Service Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Like A Virus Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thievesbullet
2 A Life For A Life Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons...bullet
3 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet

Related Articles

Spectranet World Cup Promo: Brand rewards final batch of winners
Spectranet Brand announces data bonanza for customers to watch and support the Super Eagles
Spectranet First set of winners emerge in brand's World Cup promo
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, CRM)
Spectranet Brand launches Xmas promo
Spectranet Brand aims to expand the Broadband Internet market through marketing innovations
Spectranet Telecommunications brand joins the world to honour women
Spectranet 4G LTE Communication brand launches customer loyalty programme, winner to get trip to Dubai
Spectranet Leading 4G LTE internet service appoints new CEO
Spectranet Brand launches limited edition MiFi

Metro

Mum gives out daughter's head to help with travelling abroad
Desperate For Sweet Life Mum gives out daughter's head to help with travelling abroad
Little girl looks fresh after getting freed from kidnappers
Cleaned Up Little girl looks fresh after getting freed from kidnappers
Man continues to have sex with wife despite suspecting her of cheating
Nothing Spoil Man continues to have sex with wife despite suspecting her of cheating
Cult members beat policeman to death after one of them died
Revenge Cult members beat policeman to death in retaliation