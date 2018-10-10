Pulse.ng logo
Soldier orders man out of Lexus to do frog jump

Power Drunk Soldier orders man out of Lexus to do frog jump [Video]

For obstructing his movement, a soldier reportedly ordered a man to do a frog jump as punishment. The victim was made to do this in broad daylight.

  • Published:
Soldier orders man out of Lexus to do frog jump play

A video clip has captured a man as he obeys a frog jump order.

(Gistreel)

A man has been ordered to do several frog jumps for obstructing the movement who reportedly ordered him out of his Lexus to serve punishment.

The victim is shown in a video clip as he laboured from one point of the road to other.

According to an IG post, the incident occurred today in front of a barracks in Mile 2, Lagos.

ALSO READ: Soldiers at army school reportedly flog student with 'incomplete uniform'

The man is believed to have unintentionally blocked a commercial motorcycle who was transporting the army officer.

 

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

