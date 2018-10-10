Soldier orders man out of Lexus to do frog jump

news

A man has been ordered to do several frog jumps for obstructing the movement who reportedly ordered him out of his Lexus to serve punishment .

The victim is shown in a video clip as he laboured from one point of the road to other.

According to an IG post, the incident occurred today in front of a barracks in Mile 2, Lagos.

ALSO READ: Soldiers at army school reportedly flog student with 'incomplete uniform'

The man is believed to have unintentionally blocked a commercial motorcycle who was transporting the army officer.