Soldier orders man out of Lexus to do frog jump

For obstructing his movement, a soldier reportedly ordered a man to do a frog jump as punishment. The victim was made to do this in broad daylight.
The victim is shown in a video clip as he laboured from one point of the road to other.
According to an IG post, the incident occurred today in front of a barracks in Mile 2, Lagos.
ALSO READ: Soldiers at army school reportedly flog student with 'incomplete uniform'
The man is believed to have unintentionally blocked a commercial motorcycle who was transporting the army officer.