Soldier gives up on Nigeria after SARS killed cousin

On Twitter, followers have encouraged a soldier whose relation was killed by a policeman to strike back.

Some SARS operatives have been found guilty of unprofessional behaviour.

While putting his life on the line in defense of Nigeria, a soldier's cousin was killed by operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) who tortured the relation to death.

The military person was informed of the passing of the deceased as soon as he arrived in his community of residence.

He expressed this via his Twitter handle Hardyl on Thursday.

This experience has influenced a disinterest in the country as expressed by the soldier.

A tweet he shared revealed his state of mind - a lack of inspiration in a society dealing with an issue of police brutality.

It was a mixed reaction on social media from followers who sympathized with the special forces personnel but they also want him to take action.

ALSO READ: SARS officers bite more than they can chew after slapping soldier

Followers encourage soldier to strike back

Comments on Twitter mainly highlighted the degree of disorderliness in the Nigerian society which has encouraged a number of citizens to lose faith in the country's leadership.

Some followers had no problem with the idea of revenge but others urged more commitment to solving national issues.

 

ALSO READ: Policeman kills female corps member a day before ending service

 

