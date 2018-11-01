news

A Nigerian Big Boy, Emanuel Aneke aka "Otunba Cash" has reportedly been arrested by the Police in Turkey over $1.4million scam in Denmark.

Aneke, who is also the CEO of Istanbul Entertainment in Nigeria was allegedly arrested alongside his gang members, O. Popoola, AA Oyemade, AT Fajolu and BO Balogun.

According to Linda Ikeji Blog, Otunba Cash and his gang were accused of hacking international companies’ emails, learning about their business partners and then using duplicate websites to fraud them.

Prior to their arrest, the Danish police had reportedly warned their Turkish counterparts through Interpol back in May that a Denmark-based Turkish company’s e-mail system was breached and more than $1.4 million, as well as fake invoices, were sent to a front company in Turkey.

It was also reported that the company paid money into some accounts in Turkey.

However, following an investigation by Turkish Cybercrime Department, Otunba Cash and his gang members were arrested including the Turkish ED, ZI and N.M, whose companies were used as fonts.

Linda Ikeji Blog reports that the Turkish Police confiscated 17 mobile phones, 15 sim cards, 3 flash memory, 4 computers, 1 memory card, $85k, €5k, 5 necklaces, 3 bracelets, 2 handcuffs, 2 rings, 1 earring, Rolex watch, numerous crime documents and a luxury car from Otunba Cash and his gang.