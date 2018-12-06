Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Rapist who lures his victims using blackmail jailed for 15 yrs

Rapist pretends to be a white man to lure his victims

By pretending to be a white man, a rapist is able to have his way with unsuspecting victims after getting them to send naked selfies to him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rapist pretends to be a white man to lure his victims play

A man Rhys Miller-Offiong is labelled a predatory rapist following his encounter with several victims.

(News Live Updates)

A man, Rhys Miller-Offiong, 24, who poses as a white person on Facebook has received a 15-year jail sentence for raping victims after he must have blackmailed them.

He is able to do this by encouraging them to send naked selfies. In a report published by the Independent UK News on Thursday, December 6, 2018, he lures a 19-year-old woman to a meeting.

The latter after discovering the convict's true identity is threatened with having indecent pictures of her exposed if she refuses to go to a place with him.

Rhys Miller-Offiong reportedly of Muirkirk Road, Catford located in southeast London, takes her to an address in the area on Sunday, August 27, 2018, and rapes her.

ALSO READ: Monkey chained to bed, shaved daily and raped for N800

He gets the jail term at the Woolwich Crown Court after pleading guilty to one count of rape, one count of blackmail, four counts of distributing indecent images of a child, three counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and one count of committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The Independent UK confirms this in the report. It gathers more from an investigator, Detective Constable Paul Harakis shortly after the verdict was served.

“Miller-Offiong is a predatory sex offender who has drawn unsuspecting girls into his sexual trap via social media.

“The victims in this case have shown real strength of character and fortitude by both assisting our investigation and providing evidence to the court which left Miller-Offiong with little option than to plead guilty.

“I would like to praise their bravery and courage in coming forward and I hope it gives them some form of closure now that Miller-Offiong is behind bars," Harakis discloses in a statement.

To prevent more of such crimes after he must have served term in jail, more measures have been put in place.

When he gets released, Miller-Offiong will be made to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for an indefinite period and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads, hands and fleshbullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Husband and wife stone each other on Lekki streets (Video)bullet

Related Articles

Dad gives daughter contraceptive to prevent pregnancy when he sleeps with her
Pastor who calls himself "God" jailed after raping 8 female church members
74-yr-old man allegedly infects 14-yr-old girl with STD from sexual abuse
Man rapes his friend's 74-yr-old bedridden mother-in-law
Born-again preacher reportedly rapes boy from his church and makes a video of it
Man rapes 3-yr-old girl in Rivers State but walks free as Police refuse to prosecute him unless paid

Metro

Mortuary attendants steal dead woman's wrists and heart
Mortuary attendants steal dead woman's wrists and heart
#ASUUStrike: Lecturer becomes Spiderman to help his students
#ASUUStrike: Anambra lecturer wears Spiderman costume to save his Masters' students
Goldcoast Dickson: Foundation announces burial schedule as patroness is laid to rest
Goldcoast Dickson: Foundation announces burial schedule as patroness is laid to rest
Man caught trying to sell women's pants to Alhaji (Video)
Man gets beaten while trying to sell women's pants to Alhaji (Video)
X
Advertisement