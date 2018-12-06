Rapist who lures his victims using blackmail jailed for 15 yrs

news

A man, Rhys Miller-Offiong, 24, who poses as a white person on Facebook has received a 15-year jail sentence for raping victims after he must have blackmailed them.

He is able to do this by encouraging them to send naked selfies. In a report published by the Independent UK News on Thursday, December 6, 2018, he lures a 19-year-old woman to a meeting.

The latter after discovering the convict's true identity is threatened with having indecent pictures of her exposed if she refuses to go to a place with him.

Rhys Miller-Offiong reportedly of Muirkirk Road, Catford located in southeast London, takes her to an address in the area on Sunday, August 27, 2018, and rapes her.

He gets the jail term at the Woolwich Crown Court after pleading guilty to one count of rape, one count of blackmail, four counts of distributing indecent images of a child, three counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and one count of committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The Independent UK confirms this in the report. It gathers more from an investigator, Detective Constable Paul Harakis shortly after the verdict was served.

“Miller-Offiong is a predatory sex offender who has drawn unsuspecting girls into his sexual trap via social media.

“The victims in this case have shown real strength of character and fortitude by both assisting our investigation and providing evidence to the court which left Miller-Offiong with little option than to plead guilty.

“I would like to praise their bravery and courage in coming forward and I hope it gives them some form of closure now that Miller-Offiong is behind bars," Harakis discloses in a statement.

To prevent more of such crimes after he must have served term in jail, more measures have been put in place.

When he gets released, Miller-Offiong will be made to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for an indefinite period and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.