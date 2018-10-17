news

Imran Ali, a man convicted of raping and murdering a 7-year-old girl Zainab Ansali has been hanged to death . He received his sentence today at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.

According to India Today News, he was executed in the presence of Amin Ansari, the victim's father who says to reporters "I have seen his awe-inspiring end with my own eyes."

A day prior to Ali's death, he was given an opportunity to spend 45 minutes with his family who visited him towards the time of his execution.

The convict who was arrested by Pakistan's law enforcement officers reportedly confessed to raping nine girls including the 7-year-old girl who was murdered.

On Tuesday, January 9, 2018, the victim had gone missing at the residence of a relation. She was reportedly found dead in a dumpster.

An autopsy report confirming her death revealed that she was raped and strangled.

Earlier, an ultimatum given by the Pakistan's Supreme Court had ensured prompt action by investigators leading to the arrest of Imran Ali. This was following wide protests in reaction to the death of the little one.

The BBC reports that her father Amin Ansari seemed "satisfied" after the execution. He reportedly expressed a desire for a televised hanging but never got one.