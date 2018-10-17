Pulse.ng logo
Rape convict hanged today for the death of Zainab Ansali

Rape convict hanged for the death of 6-year-old girl Zainab Ansali

Moments towards his hanging at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, a man convicted of raping and murdering a 6-year-old girl got to spend 45 minutes with his family members.

  • Published:
Rape convict hanged for the death of 6-year-old girl Zainab Ansali play

The father of the murdered girl reportedly expressed interest in a televised hanging.

(The Times)

Imran Ali, a man convicted of raping and murdering a 7-year-old girl Zainab Ansali has been hanged to death. He received his sentence today at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.

According to India Today News, he was executed in the presence of Amin Ansari, the victim's father who says to reporters "I have seen his awe-inspiring end with my own eyes."

Rape convict hanged for the death of 6-year-old girl Zainab Ansali play

The convict Imran Ali reportedly confessed to raping nine girls including 6-year-old Zainab Ansali.

(India Today)

 

A day prior to Ali's death, he was given an opportunity to spend 45 minutes with his family who visited him towards the time of his execution.

The convict who was arrested by Pakistan's law enforcement officers reportedly confessed to raping nine girls including the 7-year-old girl who was murdered.

ALSO READ: Man reportedly caught pants down after raping 7-yr-old girl

On Tuesday, January 9, 2018, the victim had gone missing at the residence of a relation. She was reportedly found dead in a dumpster.

An autopsy report confirming her death revealed that she was raped and strangled.

Rape convict hanged for the death of 6-year-old girl Zainab Ansali play

Perceived incompetence displayed by the police in Pakistan had reportedly sparked wide protests.

(Firstpost)

 

Earlier, an ultimatum given by the Pakistan's Supreme Court had ensured prompt action by investigators leading to the arrest of Imran Ali. This was following wide protests in reaction to the death of the little one.

The BBC reports that her father Amin Ansari seemed "satisfied" after the execution. He reportedly expressed a desire for a televised hanging but never got one.

