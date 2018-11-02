Police arrest Togolese cook who murdered his Nigerian boss

Sunday, the Togolese cook who murdered Chief Ope Badamosi has been arrested in Ondo State.
The suspect identified as Sunday reportedly killed Badamosi on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, three days, after he was employed.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the deceased’s wife had gone to the bank when the cook carried out the act and only came back to find her husband in a pool of his blood.
A police source also said that the suspect had turned up the sound system to the loudest volume while he stabbed his victim on his chest multiple times.
After committing the act, the suspect went to the toilet and pulled off his white cook uniform as it had been stained with blood.
View this post on Instagram
Wanted killer cook, in tears after being nabbed . . Two days after the Lagos police declared wanted a young #Togolese who allegedly killed his boss, he has been arrested. . . The suspect was arrested, this morning, at his hideout in Ondo State and he is currently at Fagun Police station, Ondo. . . Chief Ope #Bademosi, a socialite and Chairman of Credit Switch Technology, employed the young man as his cook, on Sunday. . . He, however, killed him in the early hours of Wednesday, at his residence in #Ikoyi, Lagos, and fled with his valuables. The deceased was reportedly found in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds. . . #emo#4oCc##When we got inside, we saw the man in a pool of blood with the volume of music increased to the highest level,#emo#4oCd## a neighbour said. . . In an interview with a homicide investigation officer, a source said: #emo#4oCc##This is very wicked. In fact, that guy must be a devil itself. He stabbed the man in multiple places. I was the first to enter the apartment. . . In fact, the music was so loud that even if you were to be killing 20 people here, no one would hear them scream. After committing the act, the guy went to the toilet and pulled off the white uniform meant for cooks he was wearing because it was all stained with blood. . . He also left the knife he used inside the toilet there. If you see the knife, it#emo#4oCZ##s a very strong, long and sharp knife that could only be authorised for military personnel. . . Afterward, he ransacked the whole apartment and carted away all valuables he could lay his hands on including an unaccountable sum of money, jewelries and the deceased phone. . . What baffles us more is that, no one seems to know anything about him because he was only employed few days ago and brought from Ondo state to resume just this last Sunday. And they only know him by his first name, which is Sunday.#emo#4oCd##
“He also left the knife he used inside the toilet,” the police source said.
The source noted that the knife used in perpetrating the act signified that the suspect could be an ex-military man.
“Again, we went through his things and found some old pictures of him putting on a camouflage belonging to Republic of Benin military,” he added.
The suspect, after committing the act then ransacked the apartment and stole a huge amount of money, valuables such as jewellery and a mobile phone.
The police, in a notice issued to declare the cook wanted, said actions have been taken to apprehend him.
Two days after he was declared wanted, the police arrested the suspect on Friday, November 2, 2018, at his hideout in Ondo state. He is currently at Fagun Police station in Ondo.
Chief Ope Badamosi is the Chairman of Credit Switch Technology.