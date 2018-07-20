Police arrest 19-year-old tailor over murder of sister

news

The police in Borno have arrested a 19-year-old tailor, Abba Umaru, over the murder of his 35-year-old pregnant sister, Ya’Amsa Umaru.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, made the discourse in a statement on Friday in Maiduguri.

Chukwu disclosed that the suspect on May 25, hit his sister with a pestle at Magumeri town in Magumeri Local Government Area of the state.

He said that Abba was aggrieved with the demand by his sister requesting him to sew a dress for their father.

He stated that “on 26/05/2018 at about 9.40 a.m., one Abba Umaru hit and killed his sister, Ya’Amsa Umaru with a pestle in Magumeri town, Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno.

“The suspect is said to have been aggrieved because the sister asked him to sew piece of cloth she bought for their father.

“Consequently, he killed his sister, who was at the time, eight months pregnant, and buried her in a shallow grave in a room.”

Chukwu stated that the suspect would be arraigned as soon as investigations were completed.

The police boss also stated that the police had arrested a 20-year old man, Hassan Garba, over the murder of two persons in Biu Local Government Area of the state.

He revealled that the suspect on May 18, stabbed Hussaini Alhassan, 20 and Naziru Haruna, 19; to death, whom he accused of adultery.

He noted that “Garba, armed with a knife and axe, attacked and killed Alhassan and Haruna in their

sleep.

“The suspect claimed that the deceased were committing adultery; and that he was duty-bound to execute judgment on them.”

According to him, the file is with the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Meanwhile, the police have also arrested a 19-year-old building apprentice, Inusa Abubakar, over the murder of his 24-year-old master, Ba’Ana Bukar.

Chukwu stated that the suspect, a bricklayer apprentice, stabbed his master with a knife on May 26 in an uncompleted building where they were working at Pompomari area of Maiduguri.

He added that the suspect buried the body in a shallow grave, proceeded to the deceased’s house and carted away N62,000.

The commissioner noted that the amount was the proceed from sale of the deceased’s vehicle.

Chukwu said that the police recovered a knife and money from the suspect.