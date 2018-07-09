Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Police arrest 137 suspected cult members in Lagos

In Lagos Police arrest 137 suspected cult members

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Mr Imohimi Edgal, said the suspects were arrested while celebrating 7/7 under the guise that they were having a birthday party.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Lagos State Police Command, on Monday, said it had arrested 137 persons suspected to be cult members during initiation and marking of their annual ritual day.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Mr Imohimi Edgal, said the suspects were arrested while celebrating 7/7 under the guise that they were having a birthday party, at different locations in Ikorodu and Ogombo areas, suburbs of Lagos.

He paraded the suspects at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja.

 

“This command had on July 5, 2018 warned cultists preparing to observe their sacred day called the “7th day of the 7 month”, not to converge on any part of the state.

“We also encouraged good Nigerians to give information about this group of persons anywhere they are seen.

“Based on credible intelligence available to the command and which was communicated to the Officer In-Charge, Anti Cultism, 120 suspects were arrested at Ikorodu where they were observing 7/7,’’ the CP said.

Police arrest 137 suspected cult members in Lagos play

Police arrest 137 suspected cult members in Lagos

 

(Twitter/@rrslagos767)

 

He said that the suspects were undergoing initiation rites preparatory to unleashing mayhem on the larger society.

According to him, 17 suspected cult members were also arrested at Ogombo, Aja area of the state during initiation rites and celebration of the 7/7 date.

“I have ordered that they should be profiled, after which their parents and guardians will be invited for questioning.

“We are also using this opportunity to warn parents, guardians and those that have some form of mentorship to dissuade these youths from cultism.

“We want to put them on notice that it is their responsibility to know who their children associate with and that this particular police administration will not tolerate any form of cultism,” he said.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons students join cults on campus

The police boss said that one big banner with 07 and black axe logo, a yellow keg containing three litres of liquid substance and six other small kegs with similar contents suspected to be mixture of different dangerous drugs were recovered from them.

“Other exhibits are one big clay pot, one small calabash and one locally-made cut to size pistol.

“They are going to be divided into smaller groups where files will be opened for them and they will be charged to court after profiling,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Ondo Ex-Deputy Gov's daughter found dead in boyfriend's housebullet
2 "Are You God?" "Shut up and mind your own business" - Ghanaian lady...bullet
3 In Need Of Support Please help this young beautiful woman beat cancerbullet

Related Articles

Good Samaritan Man stabbed repeatedly during attempt to save lady from cultists
In Lagos 2 policemen arrested for playing 'Baba Ijebu' on duty, they face dismissal
In Lagos 1 killed in cult clash
In Rivers Man saved during attempt to stab himself
Unfriendly Game It is 1-1 as gang members strike each other in crazy street violence in Oshodi
Who Will Believe? Man caught with human skulls thinks police has no right to arrest him

Metro

Movement Smiling: Raga singer announces engagement to lover
Movement Smiling Raga singer announces engagement to long time lover
Police arraign man for robbing woman of N35,000 at gun point
Stubborn Goat Police arraign man who allegedly escapes detention
Woman bullies conductor over bus fare when police pulled them over
Sharp & Rugged Woman bullies conductor over bus fare when police pulled them over
Son accused of joining Black Axe has caused mum to faint
Heartbreak OOU student accused of joining Black Axe has caused mum to faint