Pastor vomits money during church service

A clergyman identified as Prophet Andrew Ejimadu impressed his followers in a video which captured him vomiting money .

The event reportedly occurred during a church service in Limpopo, South Africa.

In the clip shared on Facebook, Ejimadu who is a reportedly Nigerian citizen based in Uganda was presented with a bag where he poured out an undisclosed amount of cash from his mouth.

The congregants who seemed happy about the 'miracle' cheered loudly when it came to an end.