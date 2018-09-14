Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Pastor vomits money during church service

Strange Miracle Pastor vomits money during church service [Video]

It was a rare sight for some church members who watched their pastor vomit money during a church service.

  • Published:
Pastor vomits money during church service play

A pastor stole the heart of his followers who watched a display that saw him vomit money.

(Facebook/Prophet Anointed CFM)

A clergyman identified as Prophet Andrew Ejimadu impressed his followers in a video which captured him vomiting money.

The event reportedly occurred during a church service in Limpopo, South Africa.

In the clip shared on Facebook, Ejimadu who is a reportedly Nigerian citizen based in Uganda was presented with a bag where he poured out an undisclosed amount of cash from his mouth.

Postby

ALSO READ: Miracle pastor shot by gunmen who left him unconscious over N5m

The congregants who seemed happy about the 'miracle' cheered loudly when it came to an end.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Feeling Cheated Many years after marriage, wife discovers husband has 2...bullet
2 Evil World Pregnant woman has been found dead on a tree in Johannesburgbullet
3 Jealous Rage Man murders lover who dumped him for anotherbullet

Related Articles

Insanity or Incest? Pastor confessed to raping his 7-year-old daughter
In Lagos Pastor to spend 54 months in jail for stealing N984,450
Ashanti Region Pastor impregnates traditional priestess; pledges to marry her
In Ogun Police arrest pastor over ritual killing
Dramatic pastor Pastor bathes himself with muddy water to potray the 'power' of God (Video)
Shady Business Miracle pastor shot by gunmen who left him unconscious over N5m

Metro

2 men reportedly abduct and rape 19-yr-old girl in Imo
Devil's Messengers 2 men reportedly abduct and rape 19-yr-old girl in Imo
Golibe Festival 2018 Onitsha to host inaugural world-class fiesta
Lady struggles to stay awake while smoking weed
'Na By Force?' Lady struggles to stay awake while smoking weed [Video]
Herbalist asked to bring a human heart and two hands to get N11m
Money Rituals Herbalist asked to bring a human heart and two hands to get N11m