Pastor vomits money during church service

It was a rare sight for some church members who watched their pastor vomit money during a church service.
The event reportedly occurred during a church service in Limpopo, South Africa.
In the clip shared on Facebook, Ejimadu who is a reportedly Nigerian citizen based in Uganda was presented with a bag where he poured out an undisclosed amount of cash from his mouth.
The congregants who seemed happy about the 'miracle' cheered loudly when it came to an end.