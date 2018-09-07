Pulse.ng logo
Miracle pastor shot by gunmen who left him unconscious over N5m

Shady Business Miracle pastor shot by gunmen who left him unconscious over N5m

Some gunmen disrupted a church service in Anambra state to demand a sum of N5 million from a pastor who was also shot on his legs.

  • Published:
Miracle pastor shot by gunmen who left him unconscious over N5m play

A pastor in Anambra received gunshots on his legs when some gunmen visited him at a church.

(Punch News)

In Anambra State, a clergyman identified as 'Miracle Pastor' has reportedly been shot by a group of gunmen who left him unconscious over a sum of N5 million.

The incident occurred on Thursday, September 6, 2018. The 'Miracle Pastor' who is also known as Elijah was attacked when members of the church gathered for worship.

Miracle pastor shot by gunmen who left him unconscious over N5m play

The gunmen who reportedly attacked a man known as Miracle Pastor reportedly took an undisclosed amount of money from him.

(Punch News)

 

According to Punch News, Elijah was shot on his legs while his vehicle was also penetrated with bullets.

“As soon as they got to his church, they opened fire on the pastor. They snatched some undisclosed amount of money from him, leaving him unconscious. His vehicle was riddled with bullets,” says a source who spoke to Punch.

A witness named Johnson has shared doubts about the innocence of the innocence of the pastor who was attacked a few metres from the police.

Miracle pastor shot by gunmen who left him unconscious over N5m play

Pastor Elijah was reportedly trailed to Anambra all the way from Enugu.

(Punch News)

 

The gunmen reportedly trailed him all the way from Enugu. Punch gathered that he offered them N1 million out of a sum earlier agreed upon.

“When I enquired, I was told that he was the pastor of the church. Who knows what he must have done to attract this kind of treatment to himself?,” Johnson tells Punch News.

