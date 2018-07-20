Pulse.ng logo
Parish boy burnt to death after touching faulty electric pole

The company responsible for the distribution of electricity in Edo state has agreed to sponsor the burial of a parish boy.

  • Published:
A 13-year-old parish boy reportedly got electrocuted after touching a faulty electric pole.

(Daily Post)

The family of a parish boy Benedict Sani have blamed negligence for his death which occurred after he touched a faulty electric pole.

They have agreed to withdraw the case against the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) who are responsible for the facility.

An image of a security guard electrocuted in an estate in Lagos.

(LIB)

 

This will ensure that the corpse of the deceased is released to the family who have already initiated plans for burial.

The ceremony may hold on Saturday, July 21, 2018, according to Punch News.

Angry responses from colleagues at the Eyaen Secondary School have reportedly welcomed the development.

There have also been protests from residents of Uhunmwonde where the deceased, 13, died last week.

“We received a delegation from the BEDC, led by its executive director. Representatives of the NERC were also around.

"They showed their sympathy over what happened and that they had set up a high-powered investigative committee to investigate the remote cause of the problem and to know how to avert future occurrence.

“They said that they were ready to take care of the burial expenses as well as trying to see how they can pacify the family in a way of compensation.

"But we decided that we are ready to bury the boy (deceased) first.

“We are proposing Saturday. Right now, we want to go the police station so that we can close the case and so that they (police) can release the corpse to us," says Chief Samuel Tamara, an uncle to the victim's father Pius Sani.

ALSO READ: Man bent on suicide ignores the plea of Omega Power Ministry's G.O

The BEDC has reportedly committed to sponsor the burial of the parish boy.

(Naijaloaded)

 

A delegation from the state government reportedly visited the family of the deceased in order to sympathize with them.

Mr Emmanuel Agbale, the state commissioner of education described Benedict's passing "as a huge loss."

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

