Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian youth who defrauded lottery coy say he was silly

Silly Fraudster 21-year-old Nigerian says he was just being silly to commit fraud

After his arrest, Akinwunmi was reported to have told officer that he was just being silly defrauding the company.

  • Published:
Nigerian youth who defrauded lottery coy say he was silly play

After his arrest, Akinwunmi was reported to have told officer that he was just being silly defrauding the company.

(Lindaikejiblog.com)

Idris Kayode Akinwunmi, a Nigerian cyber-fraudster has admitted being silly for allegedly defrauding the UK National Lottery in 2016.

On Friday, July 13, 2018, Akinwunmi was sentenced for committing offences against the National Lottery, after a National Crime Agency investigation.

The 21-year-old Nigeria was jailed alongside 27-year-old Daniel Thompson for eight months and four months respectively at Birmingham Crown Court in relation to 1 2016 fraud on the UK national lottery compay.

How Akinwunmi defrauded UK lottery company

According to reports from the UK, Akinwunmi and Thompson used an online application to bombard the the National Lottery’s web domain with thousands of attempts to log in to customer accounts.

It was further reported that Akinwunmi, who lives on Kingston Road, Birmingham, admitted to have accessed an unauthorised computer with intent to commit other offences and fraud by false representation.

I was just being silly - Akinwunmi

The young Akinwunmi was arrested on December 21, 2016 after investigators fished him out as one of the perpetrators of the fraud against the UK National Lottery.

After his arrest, Akinwunmi was reported to have told officer that he was just being silly defrauding the company.

“I was just being silly and naïve really…It was just a naïve act to make a little bit of cash,” Akinwunmi reportedly told officers after his arrest.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Manhood Gone Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to...bullet
2 In Ondo Ex-Deputy Gov's daughter found dead in boyfriend's housebullet
3 Ekiti Election Party agent reportedly pours acid on another agent...bullet

Related Articles

Scam Businessman faces N8m visa fraud charge
Long Throat Nigerian man in soup for defrauding Vietnamese woman of $356,000
Bad Eggs 30 Nigerians arrested in the U.S over email scams
Hustler American who duped 3 Nigerians in Green Card scam abandoned by lawyer
Yahoo Boys Crowd of internet fraudsters to be deported from Ghana
Wolf In Sheep's Clothing EFCC nabs pastor for defrauding church member
Lagos Na Wa Lady recounts shocking tale of how pastor emptied her account
Bad Rep Chicago police arrest 3 Nigerian men with fake documents, $53k cash, stolen Maserati
Swiss Golden EFCC nabs ponzi scheme owners accused of scamming 7,000 Nigerians

Metro

Meet UK Minister who sent lewd messages to female bartenders
Carelessness Meet the UK Minister who sent lewd messages to female bartenders
Derek Braye Boss: 12-year-old drops his first music video - 'Child Abuse'
Derek Braye Boss 12-year-old drops his first music video - 'Child Abuse'
Man battles 5 SARS officers who tried to arrest him, now no one knows where he is
Close To Death Man battles 5 SARS officers who tried to arrest him, now no one knows where he is
RubyFrenzy as singer shuts down UI & FUNAAB with feisty performances
Slimcase RubyFrenzy as singer shuts down UI & FUNAAB with feisty performances