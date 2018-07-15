Nigerian youth who defrauded lottery coy say he was silly

news

Idris Kayode Akinwunmi, a Nigerian cyber-fraudster has admitted being silly for allegedly defrauding the UK National Lottery in 2016.

On Friday, July 13, 2018, Akinwunmi was sentenced for committing offences against the National Lottery, after a National Crime Agency investigation.

The 21-year-old Nigeria was jailed alongside 27-year-old Daniel Thompson for eight months and four months respectively at Birmingham Crown Court in relation to 1 2016 fraud on the UK national lottery compay.

How Akinwunmi defrauded UK lottery company

According to reports from the UK, Akinwunmi and Thompson used an online application to bombard the the National Lottery’s web domain with thousands of attempts to log in to customer accounts.

It was further reported that Akinwunmi, who lives on Kingston Road, Birmingham, admitted to have accessed an unauthorised computer with intent to commit other offences and fraud by false representation.

I was just being silly - Akinwunmi

The young Akinwunmi was arrested on December 21, 2016 after investigators fished him out as one of the perpetrators of the fraud against the UK National Lottery.

After his arrest, Akinwunmi was reported to have told officer that he was just being silly defrauding the company.

“I was just being silly and naïve really…It was just a naïve act to make a little bit of cash,” Akinwunmi reportedly told officers after his arrest.