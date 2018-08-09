Nigerian man rapes 5-year old in Ajah

news

An unnamed 45-year old man has allegedly raped a 5-year old girl in Thomas Estate, Ajah, Lagos.

This horrific act has been revealed by a Twitter user @MarleneDejumo.

In her Twitter thread on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, she expressed her pain on why an adult male would decide to physically violate a minor.

The lady also says that the child molester is allegedly trying to buy his way out of it.

The girl has been taken to the hospital — which was comforting, but not refreshing.

Another organization called OPD Lagos also stepped up.

With the advent of social media, pedophile cases have been on the increase in Nigeria.