Nigerian man rapes 5-year old in Ajah

Paedophilia is on the rise as a 45 year old man rapes a 5 year old girl who is planning to pay his way not to land in jail.
This horrific act has been revealed by a Twitter user @MarleneDejumo.
In her Twitter thread on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, she expressed her pain on why an adult male would decide to physically violate a minor.
The lady also says that the child molester is allegedly trying to buy his way out of it.
The girl has been taken to the hospital — which was comforting, but not refreshing.
Another organization called OPD Lagos also stepped up.
With the advent of social media, pedophile cases have been on the increase in Nigeria.