Nigerian man rapes 5-year old in Ajah

Paedophilia is on the rise as a 45 year old man rapes a 5 year old girl who is planning to pay his way not to land in jail.

  • Published:
Rape continues to gain awareness as an outright wrong that needs to be eradicated. play

(Indian Express)

An unnamed 45-year old man has allegedly raped a 5-year old girl in Thomas Estate, Ajah, Lagos.

This horrific act has been revealed by a Twitter user @MarleneDejumo.

In her Twitter thread on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, she expressed her pain on why an adult male would decide to physically violate a minor.

 

The lady also says that the child molester is allegedly trying to buy his way out of it.

 

Her confirmation that the case has been taken up. play

(Linda Ikeji)

The girl has been taken to the hospital — which was comforting, but not refreshing.

Another organization called OPD Lagos also stepped up.

With the advent of social media, pedophile cases have been on the increase in Nigeria.

