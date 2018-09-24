Mum requests ban on police pursuits after death of her baby

news

In the year 2015, a hot police pursuit of a suspected criminal led to the death of a toddler Tateolena Tauaifaga when officers drove through her mother's backyard. Now the mum, Helena Tauaifaga is calling for a ban on such incidents.

The tragedy occurred in New South Wales, Australia says a report by 9News.

A suspected criminal Christopher Chandler reportedly crashed through the residence of the Tauaifaga killing the toddler who was reportedly pushing a toy pram before the deadly intrusion.

"We just heard cars, you know car engines just zooming.

"I just didn't know what to do, I ran out with my newborn in my arms so I just felt so helpless. It was just, it was just terrible," says a grieving Helena Tauaifaga who has only spoken once since the 2015 tragedy.

ALSO READ: Toddler stays calm as marijuana-high dad burns her body

Her comments were captured in an interview with 9News.

According to reports, the police had an opportunity to arrest Chandler when they spotted him at a local shopping center but they opted to track him using a GPS.

A hot pursuit to capture him reportedly started seven hours later and unfortunately resulted in the death of 17-months-old Tateolena Tauaifaga.