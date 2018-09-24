Mum requests ban on police pursuits after death of her baby

While a toddler quietly played in her family's backyard, a suspected criminal crashes through killing her in the process.
The tragedy occurred in New South Wales, Australia says a report by 9News.
A suspected criminal Christopher Chandler reportedly crashed through the residence of the Tauaifaga killing the toddler who was reportedly pushing a toy pram before the deadly intrusion.
"We just heard cars, you know car engines just zooming.
"I just didn't know what to do, I ran out with my newborn in my arms so I just felt so helpless. It was just, it was just terrible," says a grieving Helena Tauaifaga who has only spoken once since the 2015 tragedy.
Her comments were captured in an interview with 9News.
According to reports, the police had an opportunity to arrest Chandler when they spotted him at a local shopping center but they opted to track him using a GPS.
A hot pursuit to capture him reportedly started seven hours later and unfortunately resulted in the death of 17-months-old Tateolena Tauaifaga.