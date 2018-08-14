Mum kills daughter in her sleep because she argues too much

news

A Russian mum Tatiana Degirmendzhy, 49 has reportedly killed her daughter who argues too much.

The deceased Yulia was 18 years old before her passing. According to Yahoo News UK, she died from an ax attack in Chaykovsky, Russia.

Her killer Degirmendzhy has been apprehended by law enforcement agents. She was reportedly arrested at a train station while trying to catch a train to the city of Izhevsk located 36 miles away from her home.

Reports gathered that the mum and her daughter have been having issues relating to domestic violence few months into her alleged murder.

“The investigation found that during the last three months, the suspect and the victim had been constantly in domestic conflicts.

“The suspect said she committed the murder on the basis of personal dislike,” says a statement which was given by a police spokesperson.

A 15-year jail term awaits Tatiana Degirmendzhy if found guilty of killing her daughter.

Hungry man kills mum over choice of food

"An hungry man is an angry man". In Anambra State, Nigeria, a man is an example of this statement when he killed his mum over a choice of food.

It was a sad event for their family members on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, when the incident occurred.

The tragedy was preceded by an argument over the deceased decision to cook yam porridge against the killer's preference for pasta.

Punch News confirmed this from a relations who confirmed that the pair have been at each other's throats prior to the murder.

“An argument ensued over the choice and the mother went on with the preparation of the yam porridge for breakfast.

“But shortly after that, pandemonium ensued and when we rushed to know what happened, the man had killed the mother in the kitchen," a Family member told Punch.

Neighbours reportedly alerted the police after learning about the incident - a saddening one for family members of the mum who was left in a pool of blood.