Mum kills daughter in her sleep because she argues too much

A woman who reportedly killed her daughter in the Chaykovsky of Russia, was apprehended while trying to skip town.

A conflict between a daughter and her mum has caused the latter to commit murder.

A Russian mum Tatiana Degirmendzhy, 49 has reportedly killed her daughter who argues too much.

The deceased Yulia was 18 years old before her passing. According to Yahoo News UK, she died from an ax attack in Chaykovsky, Russia.

18-year-old Yulia reportedly died from losing too much blood following an ax attack by her mother.

Her killer Degirmendzhy has been apprehended by law enforcement agents. She was reportedly arrested at a train station while trying to catch a train to the city of Izhevsk located 36 miles away from her home.

Reports gathered that the mum and her daughter have been having issues relating to domestic violence few months into her alleged murder.

“The investigation found that during the last three months, the suspect and the victim had been constantly in domestic conflicts.

“The suspect said she committed the murder on the basis of personal dislike,” says a statement which was given by a police spokesperson.

Tatiana Degirmendzhy may spend 15 years in prison if convicted for murdering her daughter, Yulia.

A 15-year jail term awaits Tatiana Degirmendzhy if found guilty of killing her daughter.

Hungry man kills mum over choice of food

"An hungry man is an angry man". In Anambra State, Nigeria, a man is an example of this statement when he killed his mum over a choice of food.

It was a sad event for their family members on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, when the incident occurred.

The family of a mum killed by her son have been left saddened since her death.

The tragedy was preceded by an argument over the deceased decision to cook yam porridge against the killer's preference for pasta.

Punch News confirmed this from a relations who confirmed that the pair have been at each other's throats prior to the murder.

“An argument ensued over the choice and the mother went on with the preparation of the yam porridge for breakfast.

“But shortly after that, pandemonium ensued and when we rushed to know what happened, the man had killed the mother in the kitchen," a Family member told Punch.

Neighbours reportedly alerted the police after learning about the incident - a saddening one for family members of the mum who was left in a pool of blood.

