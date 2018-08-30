Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Mum gives out daughter's head to help with travelling abroad

Desperate For Sweet Life Mum gives out daughter's head to help with travelling abroad

At a restaurant in Cameroon, the corpse of a young girl has been found at her mother's restaurant where human flesh is part of the menu.

  • Published:
Mum gives out daughter's head to help with travelling abroad play

A mother reportedly offered her daughter's head to get travel documents.

(Facebook/Bayodele Kolawole Plato)

A woman who seems desperate to travel abroad has given out her daughter's head to help secure travelling documents.

This happened in Cameroon according to a Facebook post. The corpse of a young girl was reportedly found at a restaurant owned by the woman.

Mum gives out daughter's head to help with travelling abroad play

The mother and an accomplice have been been made to report at a police station for investigation.

(Facebook/Bayodele Kolawole Plato)

ALSO READ: Mum kills daughter in her sleep because she argues too much

According to the post, the manager at the restaurant where meals are served with human flesh confirmed the report.

"The body of a little girl was found in a restaurant located in Eleveur, Yaounde.

"The restaurant's manager who sells a plate of food for 750frs with human flesh made people understand that it's actually the mother of the murdered girl who offered her daughter's head in exchange for documents to travel abroad.

"The two murderers were taken to the police station for further investigation," reads a Facebook post published by a profile ," a Facebook post published from by a profile Bayodele Kolawole Plato.

Mum gives out daughter's head to help with travelling abroad play

At a restaurant in Cameroon, a woman reportedly serves her customers fresh human flesh to go with their meals.

(Facebook/Bayodele Kolawole Plato)

 

A large crowd of people all gathered to catch a glimpse of perpetrators of the shocking incident.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Like A Virus Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thievesbullet
2 A Life For A Life Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons...bullet
3 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet

Metro

Little girl looks fresh after getting freed from kidnappers
Cleaned Up Little girl looks fresh after getting freed from kidnappers
Spectranet Company relaunches website, unveils mobile app
Man continues to have sex with wife despite suspecting her of cheating
Nothing Spoil Man continues to have sex with wife despite suspecting her of cheating
Cult members beat policeman to death after one of them died
Revenge Cult members beat policeman to death in retaliation