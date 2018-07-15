Meet UK Minister who sent lewd messages to female bartenders

news

A minister of the British government minister, Andrew Griffiths, is in the spotlight for sending lewd messages to female bartenders.

According to reports on Sunday, July 15, 2018, Griffiths had resigned and was deeply ashamed after being his social media sexcapades were exposed.

A report by AFP shows that Griffiths had been sending an avalanche of lewd social media messages to a couple of barmaids - female bartenders.

Who is Griffiths?

To many, Andrew Griffiths is just the small business minister in the United Kingdom.However, to others, Grittiftsh is the formerl Prime Minister Theresa May’s chief of staff.

What happened - the confessional statement?

“I am deeply ashamed at my behaviour which has caused untold distress to my wife and family, to whom I owe everything, and deep embarrassment to the prime minister and the government,” he said in a statement.

“I tendered my resignation as parliamentary under secretary of state for small business on Friday.

“I do not seek to excuse my behaviour and will be seeking professional help to ensure it never happens again.

“In time I hope to earn the forgiveness of all those who put their trust in me and that I have let down so terribly.”

Pending an investigation by the Conservative Party, he will sit in parliament as an independent, though he said the government retained his “full support”.

The two women with details

Griffiths said he had stepped down Friday, July 13, 2018, as details of his chats with the two women were published by the Sunday Mirror in UK.

Barmaid Imogen Treharne, 28, told how Griffiths bombarded her with more than 2,000 messages in three weeks.

Treharne told the tabloid: “I wanted him to be a nice guy, but by the end I felt dirty. I felt like I was being used for this wealthy man’s gratification.”

It was further reported that Griffiths sent the women £717 ($950, 810 euros) in return for explicit pictures and videos. He asked them to tie each other up, among other requests.