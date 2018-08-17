Pulse.ng logo
Married woman has sex with secret lover but dies afterwards

After meeting in a bus ride, a man and a married woman have sex but dies after the meeting.

  • Published:
The police arrests Kelvin Michael following the death of his lover, Monsurat Idowu. She is a 40 year old married woman.

(Gistmania)

A 40-year-old woman, Monsurat Idowu has been reported dead after having sex with a younger secret lover, Kelvin Michael who is 28 years old.

Michael has been arrested for her death following what Punch News describes as a "marathon sex".

(Ọmọ Oòduà)

 

On Wednesday, August 15, 2018, the suspect is arrested by the police in Ogun State. Punch confirms in a report that he met the deceased during a bus ride in Ketu, Lagos.

He invites the 40-year-old to the residence of his friend in Ota, Ogun State where they both have sex.

The police learns about the incident when Benjamin Okereke of the Ota General Hospital puts a call across to the force.

ALSO READ: Lady dies after meeting Facebook boyfriend

Kevin Micheal reportedly took the corpse to the health center but can't explain how she died.

A spokesperson for the police, Abimbola Oyeyemi provides a clearer picture in a report by Punch.

“The suspect told the police that he invited her to the house of his friend in Ota where the deceased slumped and died shortly after they had sex.

“The police contacted Monsurat’s husband, Lamidi Idowu, who is a commercial bus driver," Oyeyemi tells Punch.

Married woman has sex with secret lover but dies afterwards play

The police have started an investigation meant to unravel the mystery concerning the death of a married woman who died in company of her lover.

(Nigeria Police Watch)

 

The corpse has been taken to a mortuary for an autopsy report while the police in Ogun State proceed with investigation.

