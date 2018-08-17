Married woman has sex with secret lover but dies afterwards

news

A 40-year-old woman, Monsurat Idowu has been reported dead after having sex with a younger secret lover, Kelvin Michael who is 28 years old.

Michael has been arrested for her death following what Punch News describes as a "marathon sex".

On Wednesday, August 15, 2018, the suspect is arrested by the police in Ogun State. Punch confirms in a report that he met the deceased during a bus ride in Ketu, Lagos.

He invites the 40-year-old to the residence of his friend in Ota, Ogun State where they both have sex.

The police learns about the incident when Benjamin Okereke of the Ota General Hospital puts a call across to the force.

Kevin Micheal reportedly took the corpse to the health center but can't explain how she died.

A spokesperson for the police, Abimbola Oyeyemi provides a clearer picture in a report by Punch.

“The suspect told the police that he invited her to the house of his friend in Ota where the deceased slumped and died shortly after they had sex.

“The police contacted Monsurat’s husband, Lamidi Idowu, who is a commercial bus driver," Oyeyemi tells Punch.

The corpse has been taken to a mortuary for an autopsy report while the police in Ogun State proceed with investigation.