Man reportedly caught pants down after raping 7-yr-old girl

news

A 20-year-old man identified as Nicholas Ninow has reportedly been caught pants down after raping a 7-year-old girl.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at the Dros Silverton restaurant in South Africa.

According to S.A's Daily Post, Ninow sustained bad injuries when a mob descended on him following the incident. The 20-year-old who had blood stains on his chest reportedly dragged the victim to a men's restroom where he allegedly violated her.

ALSO READ: UNAAB student reportedly raped by man she met at a wedding party

The accused who appeared at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday is reportedly being held in prison until his next arraignment in October.