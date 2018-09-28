Man reportedly caught pants down after raping 7-yr-old girl

Blood stains covers a portion of a man's chest after he was reportedly caught raping a little girl.
The incident happened on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at the Dros Silverton restaurant in South Africa.
According to S.A's Daily Post, Ninow sustained bad injuries when a mob descended on him following the incident. The 20-year-old who had blood stains on his chest reportedly dragged the victim to a men's restroom where he allegedly violated her.
The accused who appeared at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday is reportedly being held in prison until his next arraignment in October.