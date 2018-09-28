Pulse.ng logo
Man reportedly caught pants down after raping 7-yr-old girl

In South Africa

Blood stains covers a portion of a man's chest after he was reportedly caught raping a little girl.

  • Published:
Man reportedly caught pants down after raping 7-yr-old girl play

A suspected rapist Nicholas Ninow was stripped naked by a mob who suspected him of raping a 7-year-old girl.

(Trendsmap)

A 20-year-old man identified as Nicholas Ninow has reportedly been caught pants down after raping a 7-year-old girl.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at the Dros Silverton restaurant in South Africa.

According to S.A's Daily Post, Ninow sustained bad injuries when a mob descended on him following the incident. The 20-year-old who had blood stains on his chest reportedly dragged the victim to a men's restroom where he allegedly violated her.

ALSO READ: UNAAB student reportedly raped by man she met at a wedding party

 

The accused who appeared at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday is reportedly being held in prison until his next arraignment in October.

