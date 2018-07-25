news

A 19-year-old man, Juli Umar, who once served under a cow seller fears the wrath of Allah after robbing his former master of money and other assets.

The police in Niger State confirmed yesterday the arrest of Umar and accomplices Adamu Amudu and Aliyu Isah who are both of the same age with him.

Punch News gathered that the trio operate around the Zaragi Maito Fulani Camp of the state.

According to Punch, the armed robbers "attacked their victim with cutlasses, single barrel gun and robbed him of N87,000, two sets of wrapper and a Tecno handset".

Crime does not pay

Juli Umar who is reportedly the organizer of the attack regrets his action involving the duo of Amudu and Isah as the arrests now seem a blight on their future.

The primary suspect is also sorry for harming his former boss who helped and gave him a cow after serving him for six months.

“I shouldn’t have done what I did after all he did for me, Allah will punish me severely.

"My master did not in any way offended me and as such did not deserve this kind of treatment from his servant.

“I have made the biggest mistake in my life, I am even sorry to have deceived Amudu into participating in this heinous crime that has ruined our lives,” Umar shares his note of regret.

Punch confirmed that the items used in the robbery has been seized by the police.

They include a single-barreled gun and two cutlasses.