Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man kills his boss for owing him salary

Frustration Man kills his boss for owing him salary

Out of frustration, a man has killed his boss who owes him salary for months of work.

  • Published:
Man kills his boss for owing him salary play

Adewale Adegoroye kills his boss and takes his money when he could no longer handle the frustration of being salary for too long.

(Uncova)

The police in Ondo State have arrested Adewale Adegoroye, a man who reportedly killed his boss, Akinwumi Akinmulero for owing him salary.

Akinmulero, the chairperson of a cooperative society owned by cocoa farmers died following a knife attack launched by the suspect. He claims he was defending himself.

Man kills his boss for owing him salary play

The chairperson of a cooperative society owned by cocoa farmers has been killed by a man who works for him.

(IO Nigeria)

 

Punch News gathered that the deceased has owed a debt to the suspect since September 2017.

On Wednesday, August 1, 2018, he clashed with the suspect who claims he did not mean to kill him.

"He has not paid me since I started working for him in September last year.

"On Tuesday when he brought the money to the office, I asked him to give me my wage from the money he brought because I was hungry.

“He ignored me and refused to give me the money; so, I forcefully took N200,000 from the money. But he grabbed it and slapped me.

"He also brought out a knife to stab me, but I managed to collect the knife from him. I stabbed him and ran out of the office with the N200,000.

"I acted that way because I was frustrated; I did not know that he would die," Adewale Adegoroye stated in a comment captured by Punch.

ALSO READ: Man may face the wrath of Allah for robbing cow seller who helped him

Man kills his boss for owing him salary play

Femi Joseph, a spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command confirmed an incident where a man killed a boss who owes him salary.

(Sahara Reporters)

 

Mr. Femi Joseph, a spokesperson for the state police confirmed that the suspect was arrested shortly after attacking his boss.

A mob almost lynched before the intervention of the police.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sitesbullet
2 Randy Father Dad impregnates daughter he has been sleeping with for 8...bullet
3 'Agbaya' Man uses magical ring to have sex with little maid until...bullet

Related Articles

Devil In Human Form Woman kills 2-yr-old grandchild as a lesson to its mother
Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sites
Separated Forever Groom dies in a van-truck accident while visiting his bride
Wants It So Bad Man splits wife's head in two because she denied him sex
Wages Of Sin University students to die by hanging for killing pastor
Danuel Drayton 27-year-old man pleads not guilty to killing Tinder date
Killer Man remanded in Ikoyi Prisons for slapping wife to death
'Kolo Mental' Boyfriend bans his babe from posting on Snapchat

Metro

Macron at The Shrine: The TV show goes on air this Sunday
TRACE Macron at The Shrine: The TV show goes on air this Sunday
Half-naked man washes dresses on busy Festac road
Strange World Half-naked man washes clothes on busy FESTAC road
Woman cuts off husband’s penis for spending time with 2nd wife
Body No Be Firewood Woman cuts off husband’s manhood for spending time with second wife
9-year-old boy burns friend's skin in viral trend
Hot Water Challenge 9-year-old boy burns friend's skin in viral trend