Man kills his boss for owing him salary

The police in Ondo State have arrested Adewale Adegoroye, a man who reportedly killed his boss, Akinwumi Akinmulero for owing him salary.

Akinmulero, the chairperson of a cooperative society owned by cocoa farmers died following a knife attack launched by the suspect. He claims he was defending himself.

Punch News gathered that the deceased has owed a debt to the suspect since September 2017.

On Wednesday, August 1, 2018, he clashed with the suspect who claims he did not mean to kill him.

"He has not paid me since I started working for him in September last year.

"On Tuesday when he brought the money to the office, I asked him to give me my wage from the money he brought because I was hungry.

“He ignored me and refused to give me the money; so, I forcefully took N200,000 from the money. But he grabbed it and slapped me.

"He also brought out a knife to stab me, but I managed to collect the knife from him. I stabbed him and ran out of the office with the N200,000.

"I acted that way because I was frustrated; I did not know that he would die," Adewale Adegoroye stated in a comment captured by Punch.

Mr. Femi Joseph, a spokesperson for the state police confirmed that the suspect was arrested shortly after attacking his boss.

A mob almost lynched before the intervention of the police.