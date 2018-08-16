Landlord kills himself and blames it on son

news

In a note he wrote shortly before hanging himself reads a landlord's reason for committing suicide . He attributed his death to his son but there is still a mystery to solve.

On Wednesday, August 15, 2018, the residents of Ibafo, Ogun State are dealt with the tragic news of Adewale Majekolagbe the deceased.

Punch News gathers that the landlord became unreachable a day prior to his death. His telephone had been switched off and no one could get across to him.

They soon found out why this happened when they broke into his apartment. Dangling from a rope in the room of his late wife hangs the corpse of a life-drained Adewale Majekolagbe.

"Every day, people usually converged on the frontage of his house to relax. Also, some members of Jehovah’s Witnesses visited him every evening.

"Around 8pm every day, he went to the house of one of his friends, where he would stay till around 11pm to 12am before returning to his house.

"Nobody saw him throughout yesterday (Tuesday) and when they called his mobile phone, he did not pick his calls. His first daughter also called him without a response.

"That was why people forced his door open and found his corpse in the house.

"He hanged himself in his late wife’s room. He left a suicide note. He indicated the time he killed himself.

"The note has been handed over to the police. What is curious is that some of us still don’t know what the son did to him that made him to kill himself. He did not say what his son did," a resident of Ibafo community told Punch.

Landlord may have died from enormous debt

Another man who also owns a property in the area confirmed that the deceased may have run into financial trouble encouraged by his son.

Punch News confirms that Majekolagbe's child owes people yet to be identified a sum of N1 million which soon became his burden.

Over a meal of pap, the landlord discusses a need for N50,000 which his friend could not provide on Monday, two days before he was found dead.

“Despite the heavy rain on Monday, Baba (Majekolagbe) came to my house. He was at my place for more than two hours.

"He initially asked if I had a loaf of bread that he could eat, which I told him I did not have. I told him that I had pap. We prepared and took it together.

“He then begged me give him a loan of N50,000. I told him that I had just transferred money from my account and there was nothing left.

"He said his son was at it again and the boy had put himself into another trouble. He sounded really distressed," Punch News gathers from the source.

From limited information contained in the suicide note, the police the possible cause nor tie his son to his death.

“The man said his son got him annoyed and he decided to kill himself. He did not say in particular what his son did.

"He just said he could no longer withstand his son’s behaviour," Punch gathers in a statement by Abimbola Oyeyemi, a spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command.

Punch observes that the family members of the deceased entered a heated conversation and some blame game following the death of Adewale Majekolagbe who died shortly before clocking 60.