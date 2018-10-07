Pulse.ng logo
Lady shares bloody photos of boyfriend assault

Domestic Violence Lady shares bloody photos after brutal assault by boyfriend

Jealousy and too much alcohol are likely reasons for an alleged assault on a lady whose boyfriend thought she revealed too much on Instagram.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
Image

Melissa Gentz has gone through quite an ordeal in the hands of her boyfriend Erick Bretz. He reportedly assaulted her in his residence because he felt she posted on IG photo that showed too much cleavage.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, September 23, 2018. It appeared a case of right to control in the boyfriend's comments on the day of the assault.

"You do not accept the man who has more dominance than you.

"You do not accept, you think you’re the man of the relationship. But you’re not, you’re a woman, you see, you have to accept that."

According to The Mirror UK, this is a translated version of a verbal abuse by Erick Bretz who is reportedly an influential motocross rider with so much wealth. It was recorded by the victim who released it on social media along with photos showing her bloodshot eyes.

Lady shares bloody photos after brutal boyfriend assault play

A motocross has denied charges leveled against him. He is alleged to have committed domestic battery . An accusation which he denied.

(The Mirror UK)

ALSO READ: Boyfriend bans his babe from posting on Snapchat

Drunkenness has been listed as a possible cause of Bretz's tantrum. News report confirm that he became "argumentative and jealous" after having too much to drink.

The motocross professional is "a multi-millionaire and has resources to harm others," a court document filed at the Hillsborough County Circuit Court in Florida. They were noted by Melissa Gentz who was repeatedly pummeled in the face.

Thanks to celebrities in her native country of Brazil, she was able to get attention after sharing some pictures of her bruised face. She reportedly lost some of her hair when the boyfriend pulled her around his condo.

Lady shares bloody photos after brutal boyfriend assault play

This image is thought to have provoked a reaction from Erick Bretz.

(The Mirror UK)

 

In a report by The Mirror, "Bretz has pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic battery by strangulation and tampering with a witness."

Bretz and Gentz are reportedly from the same city of Belo Horizonte located in Brazil. Gentz was studying at the University of Southern Florida when she allegedly became a victim of domestic violence.

