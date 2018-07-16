To make this party one to remember, Jumia has partnered with other household names like HP, Intel, Fero and Infinix, to give customers over 1 million worth of deals.

news

Jumia is marking their 6th year anniversary this year with their Salebrate campaign from 16th - 29th July - Quite an interesting play on words, that promises to be the biggest sales party in Nigeria.

It commences today with a flash sale on Infinix’s hot series smartphone, the Infinix Hot 5 1gb. This opening deal will be sold at N27, 990, reduced from the original price of N37,000. Customers with the fastest fingers will certainly be beneficiaries of Jumia’s flash sale deals happening at 12am, 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm and 8pm daily via the Jumia APP , so get ready - No African time.

To make this party one to remember, Jumia has partnered with other household names like HP, Intel, Fero and Infinix, to give customers over 1 million deals on phones, home appliances, diapers, fashion and more. With 500,000+ FREE vouchers up for grabs for the fastest fingers and flash sales. Customers will also enjoy 5% off their total order when they pay with Jumia Pay and FREE shipping in major cities, on orders above N10,000.

Some of the deals customers will find during Jumia’s Salebrate campaign include:

- HP Notebook 15 Intel Celeron (4GB,500GB HDD) 15.6-Inch Windows 10 Laptop, which was originally priced at N95,990 and is now at the Last Price of N87,490.

- Fero Royale Y2 Smartphone, which was originally priced at N45, 000 and is now at the Last Price of N39, 200.

- Samsung 40-Inch M5000 Full HD TV, which was originally priced at 140,000 and is now at the Last Price of 110, 990.

- Oud Touch For Men-100ml, which was originally priced at N12, 000 and is now at the Last Price of N6, 149.

- Canon EOS 1300D DSLR Camera With 18-55 MM F/3.5-5.6 Lens - Black + FREE Sony 16GB SD Card, which was originally priced at 131,990 and is now at the Last Price of N125, 990

- Forever 21 Court Shoe, which was originally priced at N7, 900 and is now at the Last Price of N5, 890.

- Elepaq 4.5KVA Key Start Generator, which was originally priced at N85,000 and is now at the Last Price of N66, 999

- Spaghetti 500g X 20 Sachets (1 Carton), which was originally priced at N4,800 and is now at the Last Price of N3, 750

- Olympus CAMERA GIFT PACK VG170 RED+SD CARD+POUCH, which was originally priced at N48, 900 and is now at the Last Price of N44, 920.

- Iphone X available for buy now, pay small small for only N110,000 per month via Jumia Flex.

- Maybelline FITME MATTE + PORELESS FOUNDATION, which was originally priced at N3, 600 and is now at the Last Price of N3, 050

For the Salebrate campaign, Jumia is giving exclusive access to these deals, only to customers who visit www.jumia.com.ng/anniversary and those who download the Jumia Mobile App.

What are you waiting for? Click here to join in the #Salebration with Jumia.

