Husband sends friend to steal wife's contract money

news

For attempting to steal his wife's contract money, a husband, Adewale Luqmon and three accomplices have been arraigned before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court on two counts of robbery .

According to Punch News, a sum of N159,000 was forcefully taken from the victim Funmilayo described as a building contractor. The money was reportedly stolen by one of the accused Fatai.

The husband who had earlier advised her to keep the cash in her bank account is suspected to have organized the theft.

ALSO READ: UNILAG student reportedly steals room mate's ATM card and empties bank account [Video]

Luqmon and his partners were soon arrested following a complaint made by his wife.

The accused have been granted bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two responsible sureties in like sum says a Punch News report which also confirms their next court date to be on Thursday, October 11.