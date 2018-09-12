Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Housewife discovers husband has 2 other wives after 5 yrs of marriage

Feeling Cheated Many years after marriage, housewife discovers husband has 2 other wives

Getting a divorce from her husband might be the only saving factor for a woman who feel cheated in her marriage.

  • Published:
Many years after marriage, housewife discovers husband has 2 other wives play

A woman has been left feeling mistreated after learning about husband's many wives. (Image used for illustration purpose only)

(The Standard)

A housewife Mautin Idowu, has been left feeling cheated after discovering that her husband, Michael, had married two other wives before meeting her.

As a result, she has asked the Badagry Customary Court, Lagos to dissolve their marriage after recovering from the trauma.

Many years after marriage, housewife discovers husband has 2 other wives play

A woman marries her husband out of pity but finds five years later that he has been married before.

(50 Bold)

 

Getting a divorce seems of great importance to Idowu so as to prevent her from committing suicide. Punch News gathered THIS in a report.

“I was in 300-level at the Lagos State University Distance  Learning Programme when I met Michael Idowu  in 2012.

“He was a teacher and I was teaching with my National Certificate in Education then; he proposed to me but I rejected because he was older than me.

“Michael told me that his wife divorced him with two sons and out of pity, I fell in love with him.

“Few months after, he took me to meet his family. When I got pregnant in 2013, we got married and he paid my dowry.

“But when I was seven months pregnant, I discovered that my husband had two wives and six children which he hid from me during our courtship.

“He lied to me, my world broke down but I survived the trauma.

"Michael kept me in a two-room apartment in a bushy area, but I still managed to have my baby," the complainant told the court in a Punch News report.

ALSO READ: Woman plans to poison abusive husband if not separated on time

Many years after marriage, housewife discovers husband has 2 other wives play

Now regretting her decision, a woman has asked a Lagos court to dissolve her marriage to husband who reportedly deceived her.

(Press)

The defendant Michael Idowu was reportedly not present at the court when it sat over the matter.

Mr. Sakirudeen Adekola, who presided over the matter, has adjourned it until Thursday, October 18, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s housebullet
2 Mental Health Final year student commits suicidebullet
3 Incest I only ‘chopped’ her twice - Father explains daughter’s pregnancybullet

Related Articles

Like Padlock Landlady can't free herself after sleeping with tenant charmed with 'juju'
Zimbabwe General Elections Woman dies while casting her vote
Red Handed Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife
In Ibadan My husband planted 'magun' on me, divorce-seeking wife tells court
Unimaginable! “I beat my wife everyday, yet we’re the best couple on earth” – Pastor
Disgraced! Greed drives slay queens to steal N200k at a boutique
Devil In Human Form Woman kills 2-yr-old grandchild as a lesson to its mother
Ready To Carry Out Threat Woman plans to poison abusive husband if not separated on time

Metro

Gas explosion victim visits hospital on a bike despite bad injuries
All Alone Gas explosion victim visits hospital on a bike despite bad injuries
Soldier suffocates 6-month-old stepson for crying too much
Heartless Father Soldier suffocates 6-month-old stepson for crying too much
Unilever on a mission to improve hygiene practices of more than 2 million children with Lifebuoy
Unilever Company on a mission to improve hygiene practices of more than 2 million children with Lifebuoy
Man beheads cheating wife and surrenders head at police station
The Punisher Man beheads cheating wife and surrenders her head at police station