A housewife Mautin Idowu, has been left feeling cheated after discovering that her husband, Michael, had married two other wives before meeting her.

As a result, she has asked the Badagry Customary Court, Lagos to dissolve their marriage after recovering from the trauma.

Getting a divorce seems of great importance to Idowu so as to prevent her from committing suicide. Punch News gathered THIS in a report.

“I was in 300-level at the Lagos State University Distance Learning Programme when I met Michael Idowu in 2012.

“He was a teacher and I was teaching with my National Certificate in Education then; he proposed to me but I rejected because he was older than me.

“Michael told me that his wife divorced him with two sons and out of pity, I fell in love with him.

“Few months after, he took me to meet his family. When I got pregnant in 2013, we got married and he paid my dowry.

“But when I was seven months pregnant, I discovered that my husband had two wives and six children which he hid from me during our courtship.

“He lied to me, my world broke down but I survived the trauma.

"Michael kept me in a two-room apartment in a bushy area, but I still managed to have my baby," the complainant told the court in a Punch News report.

The defendant Michael Idowu was reportedly not present at the court when it sat over the matter.

Mr. Sakirudeen Adekola, who presided over the matter, has adjourned it until Thursday, October 18, 2018.