HIV-positive mum donates liver to save daughter

The doctors in South Africa have successfully carried out an operation to save the life of a girl who desperately needed a good liver. Her HIV-positive mum reportedly donated hers to save the child .

According to AFP this was made known on Thursday, October 4, 2018. A report confirms that the patient who had a terminal liver disease may have died if a transplant was not done.

The successful operation was made public a year after the doctors at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg did their jobs.

AFP confirms this to be the "world’s first liver transplant from a mother living with HIV to her critically-ill HIV-negative child". The girl reportedly waited for 180 days before her mum extended an act of love.

The identity of the pair remains unknown according to reports.