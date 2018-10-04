Pulse.ng logo
HIV-positive mum donates liver to save daughter

Undiluted Love HIV-positive mum donates liver to save daughter

The world’s first liver transplant from a mother living with HIV to her critically-ill HIV-negative child has been performed in South Africa.

  • Published:
HIV-positive mum donates liver to save daughter play

After watching her daughter wait too long to get a liver transplant, a mother decides to donate part of hers.

(Humanosphere)

The doctors in South Africa have successfully carried out an operation to save the life of a girl who desperately needed a good liver.  Her HIV-positive mum reportedly donated hers to save the child.

According to AFP this was made known on Thursday, October 4, 2018. A report confirms that the patient who had a terminal liver disease may have died if a transplant was not done.

The successful operation was made public a year after the doctors at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg did their jobs.

HIV-positive mum donates liver to save daughter play

A mother and her daughter are doing fine after doctor successfully performed a liver transplant to save the child's critical health condition.

(AFP/File)

 

ALSO READ: Policewoman breastfeeds neglected baby and gets promoted

AFP confirms this to be the "world’s first liver transplant from a mother living with HIV to her critically-ill HIV-negative child". The girl reportedly waited for 180 days before her mum extended an act of love.

The identity of the pair remains unknown according to reports.

