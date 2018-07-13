Greed drives slay queens to steal N200k at a boutique

Two images show a pair of bare-chested slay queens alleged to have stolen N200,000 at a Delta state boutique.
According to reports on social media, the pair were apprehended when they were leaving the fashion store.
They reportedly hid away the money in a gown they purchased from the franchise.
There are some images showing the slay queens without clothes on.
A mob which apprehended them stripped them naked before they were handed to the police.