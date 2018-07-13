Pulse.ng logo
Greed drives slay queens to steal N200k at a boutique

Two images show a pair of bare-chested slay queens alleged to have stolen N200,000 at a Delta state boutique.

This woman and her partner visited a boutique where they reportedly stole N200,000.

Two slay queens have traded their pricey lifestyle for shame when they were caught stealing a sum of N200,000 at a boutique in Delta State.

According to reports on social media, the pair were apprehended when they were leaving the fashion store.

The chest of a lady is exposed due to a suspicion of theft.

They reportedly hid away the money in a gown they purchased from the franchise.

There are some images showing the slay queens without clothes on.

At a clothing store in Delta state, two ladies were stripped naked after they were caught stealing.

A mob which apprehended them stripped them naked before they were handed to the police.

