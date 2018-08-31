news

A young lady Zinatu Abubakar, who is a member of an organized group of criminals has been arrested while trying to steal a man's motorcycle. She reportedly subdues her victims by giving them poisoned chocolates .

Abubakar and her crew reportedly operate in Katsina where she has been arrested by the police .

A report by Punch News confirms that she was arrested on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

Her victim Gide Wada fell off his motorcycle after he ate a chocolate bar she gave to him.

“On August 29, at about 10:00hrs, based on a tip-off, the command succeeded in arresting a female member of a notorious syndicate of motorcycle thieves that specialised in deceiving unsuspecting motorcycle riders by offering them poisoned chocolates.

“Nemesis caught up with one Zinatu Abubakar, ‘aged 18 years of Hayin Danmani Quarters, Kaduna State when she chattered a commercial motorcycle, ridden by one Gide Wada, aged 25 years, of Yarhaka village, Batagarawa LGA of Katsina State from Kofar Kaura to Sokoto Rima Quarters, Katsina township.

“With the good efforts of nearby Good Samaritans who witnessed the incident, the said suspect, Zinatu Abubakar, was arrested while her cohorts, one Abubakar and Chairman took to their heels and escaped.

“The suspect confessed to have used the same modus operandi in Kaduna and Kano and robbed innocent cyclists of their motorcycles.

"Effort is in top gear to arrest other members of the syndicate,” reads a statement by Katsina State police command spokesperson SP Gambo Isah.

He reportedly gave the statement while addressing news reporters on the following day of the robbery attempt.