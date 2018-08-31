Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Girl gives man poisoned chocolate bar and tries to steal his bike

'Ogbologbo' Girl gives man poisoned chocolate bar and tries to steal his bike

Motorcycle riders in Katsina are losing their vehicles to a gang which specializes in using poisoned chocolate bars to rob their victims.

  • Published:
Girl gives man poisoned chocolate bar and tries to steal his bike play

An 18-year-old girl Zinatu Abubakar is reportedly a member of a group into the business of stealing motorcycles. She is quite experienced having operated in Kano and Kaduna.

(Punch News)

A young lady Zinatu Abubakar, who is a member of an organized group of criminals has been arrested while trying to steal a man's motorcycle. She reportedly subdues her victims by giving them poisoned chocolates.

Abubakar and her crew reportedly operate in Katsina where she has been arrested by the police.

A report by Punch News confirms that she was arrested on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

Girl gives man poisoned chocolate bar and tries to steal his bike play

In Katsina, motorcycle riders face threats from notorious robbery gang who make use of tricks to steal their vehicles.

(Daily Post)

ALSO READ: Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thieves

Her victim Gide Wada fell off his motorcycle after he ate a chocolate bar she gave to him.

“On August 29, at about 10:00hrs, based on a tip-off, the command succeeded in arresting a female member of a notorious syndicate of motorcycle thieves that specialised in deceiving unsuspecting motorcycle riders by offering them poisoned chocolates.

“Nemesis caught up with one Zinatu Abubakar, ‘aged 18 years of Hayin Danmani Quarters, Kaduna State when she chattered a commercial motorcycle, ridden by one Gide Wada, aged 25 years, of Yarhaka village, Batagarawa LGA of Katsina State from Kofar Kaura to Sokoto Rima Quarters, Katsina township.

“With the good efforts of nearby Good Samaritans who witnessed the incident, the said suspect, Zinatu Abubakar, was arrested while her cohorts, one Abubakar and Chairman took to their heels and escaped.

“The suspect confessed to have used the same modus operandi in Kaduna and Kano and robbed innocent cyclists of their motorcycles. 

"Effort is in top gear to arrest other members of the syndicate,” reads a statement by Katsina State police command spokesperson SP Gambo Isah.

ALSO READ: Thieves stick long nail in man's neck after robbing him

Girl gives man poisoned chocolate bar and tries to steal his bike play

The attention of the police is on a notorious robbery gang in Katsina.

(REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

 

He reportedly gave the statement while addressing news reporters on the following day of the robbery attempt.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Like A Virus Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thievesbullet
2 Ghostface Meet the 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look like...bullet
3 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet

Related Articles

Dangerous Crooks Fake NEPA staff soaked in blood after robbing old woman
Photos Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his Range Rover
Wanted! Reward for anyone who finds radio station guest suspected of stealing MacBook
A Life For A Life Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons with his car
Like A Virus Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thieves
Wants It So Bad Man splits wife's head in two because she denied him sex
Food Poisoning 180 lovers of Shawarma hospitalised for eating favourite snack
So Sad Woman poisons 88 people because relatives mocked her cooking
Terrible Mum feeds baby with poisoned breast milk and dies afterwards

Metro

41 Nigerian prostitutes between ages 18 and 25, arrested in Ghana
Bad Image 41 Nigerian prostitutes between ages 18 and 25, arrested in Ghana [Video]
Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from ritualists
One Chance Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from alleged ritualists
Casio Brand launches the A159WAD-1 wristwatch in Nigeria
Parish boy burnt to death after touching faulty electric pole (illustrative purpose)
In Delta 2 communities get transformers after 2 years in darkness