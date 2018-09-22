George Koh jailed 25 years for killing Harry Uzoka over lover

news

Former model with Louis Vuitton, George Koh has been jailed for 25 year over the killing of Britain’s “most-famous black model” Harry Uzoka .

24-year-old Koh was jailed for murdering his 25-year-old rival by stabbing him in the heart over a woman in company of two friends.

According to a report by Sky News, Koh, from Camden, north London, claimed he had sex with Uzoka's girlfriend, fellow model Ruby Campbell.

He also said two male models, Merse Dikanda and Jonathan Okigbo, had arranged a meeting to settle his differences with Uzoka before his murder at Old Bailey on Friday, January 11, 2018.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for Mr Uzoka's murder at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Dikanda was sentenced to life with a minimum of 22 years after he was also found guilty of murder, and possessing knives.

Okigbo was jailed for 14 years after he was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

