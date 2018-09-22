Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

George Koh jailed 25 years for killing Harry Uzoka over lover

George Koh Louis Vuitton's former model jailed 25 years for killing Harry Uzoka over girlfriend

24-year-old Koh was jailed for murdering his 25-year-old rival by stabbing him in the heart over a woman in company of two friends.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Louis Vuitton model George Koh guilty of stabbing Harry Uzoka to death play 24-year-old Koh was jailed for murdering his 25-year-old rival by stabbing him in the heart over a woman in company of two friends. (The Times)

Former model with Louis Vuitton, George Koh has been jailed for 25 year over the killing of Britain’s “most-famous black model” Harry Uzoka.

24-year-old Koh was jailed for murdering his 25-year-old rival by stabbing him in the heart over a woman in company of two friends.

According to a report by Sky News, Koh, from Camden, north London, claimed he had sex with Uzoka's girlfriend, fellow model Ruby Campbell.

ALSO READ: Third man charged with the murder of young model

He also said two male models, Merse Dikanda and Jonathan Okigbo, had arranged a meeting to settle his differences with Uzoka before his murder at Old Bailey on Friday, January 11, 2018.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for Mr Uzoka's murder at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Louis Vuitton model George Koh guilty of stabbing Harry Uzoka to death play

Harry Uzoka was the casualty when his friends clashed with another gang.

(Vanity Fair)

Dikanda was sentenced to life with a minimum of 22 years after he was also found guilty of murder, and possessing knives.

Okigbo was jailed for 14 years after he was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

George Koh guilty of stabbing Harry Uzoka to death

Former Louis Vuitton model George Koh has been found guilty of stabbing to death Britain’s “most-famous black model” Harry Uzoka.

The latter was killed in January 2018 after a meeting with Koh's supporters who brought along knives which enabled violence.

Louis Vuitton model George Koh guilty of stabbing Harry Uzoka to death play

Harry Uzoka was reportedly killed following a clash with George Koh and his supporters.

(Premier Model Management )

A report by People News confirmed that the former Louis Vuitton brand ambassador murdered the late model.

Uzoka met Koh and his company with only a dumbbell but the meeting turned wide in a report by The Independent News UK.

It gathered that the deceased was killed outside his home in Shepherd's Bush.

The parties planned to meet to hash out their differences following claims that George Koh slept with Uzoka's girlfriend Ruby Campbell.

It turned out to be a devastating event for Uzoka who died after the meeting.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Resurrection Man wakes up from the dead moments before burial [Video]bullet
2 Ekiti Robbery Thieves raid bank with dynamite and shoots security...bullet
3 Unfinished Business Son returns to use his mum's toilet after deathbullet

Related Articles

Harry Uzoka's Death Louis Vuitton model George Koh guilty of stabbing to death Britain’s “most-famous black model”
Politics 7 Nigerian youths under 30 killed in 4 months in 2018
Harry Uzoka British-Nigerian model fatally stabbed in London
Harry Uzoka Fellow model George Koh charged with murder
Harry Uzoka's Death Suspect says he killed Nigerian model in self-defense
Dabiri-Erewa FG expresses worry over killing of Nigerians in UK
London Stabbings How gang violence in UK is taking the lives of young Nigerians
Harry Uzoka's Death Close friend confirms Nigerian model scored movie role shortly before death
Harry Uzoka Third man charged with the murder of young model

Metro

Star Lager ends promo, produces over 250 Millionaires
Nigerian Breweries Plc Star Lager ends promo, produces over 250 Millionaires
Vigilante gets N15k to transport schoolgirl to Burkina Faso for sex
In Gombe Police arrest driver for allegedly killing his employer
Gunmen kidnap Catholic Priest for 2nd time in 10 months
In Kano Gunmen kidnap LG chairman’s son
Borno State Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Ali Bukar-Dalorin
In Borno FSARS rescues 4-year old son of APC Chairman, arrests 3 kidnappers
X
Advertisement