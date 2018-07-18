Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian model Harry Uzoka scored movie role shortly before death

Harry Uzoka's Death Close friend confirms Nigerian model scored movie role shortly before death

George Koh who is a member of a party of friends who confronted Harry Uzoka claims he killed the deceased in self-defense.

  • Published:
Close friend confirms Nigerian model scored movie role shortly before death play

Harry Uzoka had just scored a role in a movie before meeting an untimely death.

(Dazed)

It seemed a short-lived happiness for Nigerian model Harry Uzoka who had just secured a role in a romantic movie close to the period of his death.

Uzoka was reportedly killed by a rival George Koh who claimed self-defense when he stabbed him on the chest with a knife.

Close friend confirms Nigerian model scored movie role shortly before death play

Merse Dikanda, Jonathan Okigbo and George Koh are on trial at The Old Bailey accused of murdering Harry Uzoka.

(The Times)

 

Today, Chuck Achike, a close friend of deceased gave a testimony in a British court confirming the development prior to the death of the model.

"Harry had always wanted to be an actor and he had just got a role in a British movie and they had just sent him the script," Achike was captured in a report by the Evening Standard.

He added that his friend was calm-spirited about Koh's claim about having an affair with his girlfriend Ruby Campbell.

The rival reportedly met Campbell at a photoshoot in Los Angeles but the deceased did not believe the story.

"He said George said 'he f***** my girl', which I thought was petty and young.

"He knew it wasn't true and I knew it wasn't true," Chuck Achike told a court of Harry Uzoka's reaction following reports of the affair.

ALSO READ: Suspect says he killed Nigerian model in self-defense

Uzoka dies despite efforts of medical services

Uzoka, who was signed to Premier Model Management, which helped launch the careers of supermodels including Naomi Campbell, was found injured around 4pm and according to the Metropolitan police, there were reports of a scuffle between a group of boys before Harry's body was found in the street.

Officers and a London air ambulance crew attended the scene and he was treated at the scene but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead shortly after 5pm.

Suspect says he killed Nigerian model Harry Uzoka in self-defense play

An officer stands watch over the scene of Harry Uzoka's death.

(Daily Mail)

 

Scotland Yard has said they believe he was attacked outside Ollgar House, a block of flats in Ollgar Close, before staggering to the nearby street. 

The trial of Koh and his accomplices is still in progress according to the BBC.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Manhood Gone Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to...bullet
2 Harry Uzoka's Death Suspect says he killed Nigerian model in self-defensebullet
3 SoftTalk Messenger Japan-based Nigerian developer to Unveil...bullet

Related Articles

A Father's Pain Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State speaks on daughter's death
A Father's Sorrow My daughter was found inside a grave not under a bed - ex-deputy governor of Ondo
Sad Holiday Schoolgirl visits home to find out dad has been killed in herdsmen crisis
Cruel Son Man confesses to killing father for being partial in sharing cattle
Right On Time Timely arrival of police prevents student's killer from disposing corpse
Khadijat Oluboyo Details of how ex Deputy Gov’s daughter was killed according to her boyfriend
Harry Uzoka's Death Suspect says he killed Nigerian model in self-defense
Nemesis Man charged with murder for using ex for money ritual

Metro

Absurd!!!! Man divorces wife for giving birth to too many children like a 'rabbit'
Man beaten for stealing bibles
Holy Thief Man beaten for stealing bibles
Plastic surgeon Dr Bumbum disappears after buttocks enlargement patient dies
Guilty Conscience Plastic surgeon Dr Bumbum disappears after buttocks enlargement patient dies
Glo makes top 4 most admired African brands
Glo Compny makes top 4 most admired African brands