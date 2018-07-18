news

It seemed a short-lived happiness for Nigerian model Harry Uzoka who had just secured a role in a romantic movie close to the period of his death .

Uzoka was reportedly killed by a rival George Koh who claimed self-defense when he stabbed him on the chest with a knife.

Today, Chuck Achike, a close friend of deceased gave a testimony in a British court confirming the development prior to the death of the model.

"Harry had always wanted to be an actor and he had just got a role in a British movie and they had just sent him the script," Achike was captured in a report by the Evening Standard.

He added that his friend was calm-spirited about Koh's claim about having an affair with his girlfriend Ruby Campbell.

The rival reportedly met Campbell at a photoshoot in Los Angeles but the deceased did not believe the story.

"He said George said 'he f***** my girl', which I thought was petty and young.

"He knew it wasn't true and I knew it wasn't true," Chuck Achike told a court of Harry Uzoka's reaction following reports of the affair.

ALSO READ: Suspect says he killed Nigerian model in self-defense

Uzoka dies despite efforts of medical services

Uzoka, who was signed to Premier Model Management, which helped launch the careers of supermodels including Naomi Campbell, was found injured around 4pm and according to the Metropolitan police, there were reports of a scuffle between a group of boys before Harry's body was found in the street.

Officers and a London air ambulance crew attended the scene and he was treated at the scene but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead shortly after 5pm.

Scotland Yard has said they believe he was attacked outside Ollgar House, a block of flats in Ollgar Close, before staggering to the nearby street.

The trial of Koh and his accomplices is still in progress according to the BBC.