Gay prostitutes arrested over alleged blackmail

You might remember the Matharoo sisters, who allegedly pillaged Nigeria for rich men through for their spendthrift tendencies through which they funded their opulent lifestyle that included shopping on some of the more exclusive credit cards, riding luxury yachts, rocking some heavyweight labels and riding limited edition sportscars — the good life, till they reportedly had an ill-fated encounter with billionaire, Femi Otedola.

Interestingly, they were reportedly detained by members of a law enforcement agency till they surrendered all the incriminating media files through which they threatened the rich and powerful of Nigeria before running back to their home country of Canada and never looked back. It, however, seems they have inspired a flock of gay Nigerian men on the 'best career in this world' to test ‘adulting.’

According to Instablog9ja, two suspected gay prostitutes; Suraja Shehu and Yahaya Sharif, masters of the ‘point and kill’ ploy have been arrested in Kano.

Like what is reported about the Matharoo sisters, Shehu and Sharif reportedly specialize in identifying rich men, obtaining their mobile numbers and using that medium to establish homosexual relationships with willing targets.

It is incredible to think that this is such a power trade in a country where homosexuality is an outlawed concept. For one, Shehu and Sharif are some very brave men because not only do they establish these outlawed relationships, they then proceed to use societal aversion to homosexuality for terrible advantage.

They use their knowledge to threaten some of those who engage them with public ridicule and disgrace if they are not given money.

Interesting things are going on in this country.