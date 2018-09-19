Female corps one of the victims in AAU massacre

news

One of the persons killed during a clash between a cultist and some party guests has been identified as Ugwi Mary Martha.

The deceased is reportedly a corps member serving in Niger State.

On Tuesday, September 18, 2018, she was attending a graduation party celebrating some students passing out from the Ambrose Ali University in Ekpoma, Edo State when she was shot.

A cult member who got into a fight with an unknown person at the event allegedly invited his friends who came along with guns as confirmed in many online reports.

More reports confirm that his clothes were torn in the clash. Some peacemakers who tried to settle the fight between the cult member and another person also died.

Another casualty at the gig is a final year medical student named Dr Einstein. He was reportedly killed a week to his graduation at the school.

An IG post revealed that 10 people were killed in total.