Female corps one of the victims in AAU massacre

Wrong Place, Wrong Time Female corps member one of the victims who died in AAU massacre

A female corps serving in Niger State is among the people killed when a group of cultists stormed a party in Edo State.

A corps member, Ugwi Mary Martha was on a visit to see a friend at the Ambrose Ali University when she was killed by suspected cultists.

One of the persons killed during a clash between a cultist and some party guests has been identified as Ugwi Mary Martha.

The deceased is reportedly a corps member serving in Niger State.

A female party guest is among ten persons killed in a massacre carried out by cult members in Edo State.

On Tuesday, September 18, 2018, she was attending a graduation party celebrating some students passing out from the Ambrose Ali University in Ekpoma, Edo State when she was shot.

A cult member who got into a fight with an unknown person at the event allegedly invited his friends who came along with guns as confirmed in many online reports.

More reports confirm that his clothes were torn in the clash. Some peacemakers who tried to settle the fight between the cult member and another person also died.

A final year medical student Dr Einstein is one of the victims reportedly killed at a graduation party in Edo State.

Another casualty at the gig is a final year medical student named Dr Einstein. He was reportedly killed a week to his graduation at the school.

An IG post revealed that 10 people were killed in total.

