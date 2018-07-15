Ex-dep gov of Ondo says his daughter was found in a grave

news

Ex-Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo has said his late daughter was found in a grave under the bed of her boyfriend, Adeyemi Alao.

Oluboyo had made this revelation in an interview with Punch on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

The former number two man in Ondo state insisted that Alao had used his late daughter for ritual.

He said: "The boy dug a grave in his room, buried her and placed a mattress on the grave and was sleeping on the grave. My daughter was not found under the bed frame because the boy had no bed frame. When we tried our best to find her, we organised prayers. When we finished with the prayers, the heat was on him and he said he wasn’t able to continue with the ritual.

Continuing he said: "He rushed out and confessed to his immediate sister. He told her what he did and asked her to bring a sack. It was then that the sister rushed to their father to inform him of what her brother did. Their father immediately invited the police and the boy was arrested."

My daughter's killer was once her boyfriend - ex-dep gov of Ondo state

Alhaji Olboyo had admitted that his late daughter, Adenike Khadijat Oluboyo, once had a romantic affair with Alao but insisted she didn't lack anything.

"From what the father of the boy told us, there was no doubt that they once had a boyfriend and girlfriend relationship. They met at the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo.

"My daughter was not a wayward girl. She was not a girl that was not well-fed. We made everything comfortable for her," Oluboyo insisted.

Olunboyo wants unforgettable punishment for daughter's killer

Alhaji Oluboyo wants an unforgettable punishment for Adeyemi Alao the boyfriend of her daughter Adenike who was used in a money ritual .

His desire made known in a Punch News report confirms earlier rumours concerning the deceased whose corpse was found under the bed of her trusted lover.

The police have made arrests in connection to what appears to be a ritual murder.