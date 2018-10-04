Ethiopian police officer gets drunk, kills 2 police officers

news

Ethiopian state-owned company, FANA Broadcasting Corporation reports that an Ethiopian Police officer shot and killed two of his Police colleagues around the district of Bole, Adiss Ababa.

The report was released on October 3, 2018, and it further states that the officer who shot his colleagues was also shot dead at the scene. The Ethiopian Federal Commission of Zeymu Jamal was quoted by FANA as saying that the trigger-happy office was, “Intoxicated at the time of the shooting.”

On the back of continually escalating ethnically-charged violence in Ethiopia over the past few weeks, Jamal curiously made no mention of any tribal influence on the infamous violence, involving three law enforcement officers.

Reuters tried to reach Jamal, but he only answered after a third attempt. The roads leading to bole district, where the sad incident happened were closed until 6:30 GMT on October 3, 2018, due to fears of an escalation or that the event could have been ethnically charged.