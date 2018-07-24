news

A 19-year-old girl Dorcas Adilewa has been apprehended by the police for faking her disappearance .

Punch News gathered that she did this in order to defraud her father Taiwo Adilewa of a sum of N600,000.

She had an accomplice Ifeoluwa Ogunbanjo who was also arrested.

Lagos State Police Commissioner Edgal Imohimi confirmed the arrests while addressing journalists yesterday.

“The kidnapper told the father that if he did not want his daughter killed, he should pay a ransom of N600,000 to secure her release.

“Investigation into the case immediately commenced and the phone number that was used by the callers was geo-located to the Ijebu Igbo area of Ogun State.

"The head of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit led his men to Ijebu Igbo at about 10pm the same day and combed the area in search of the supposed victim till the following morning," the police chief revealed.

While a search for Dorcas went on, her collaborators relocated to Ikotun, Lagos, after suspecting an imminent police arrest.

The 19-year-old reportedly called her father to confirm that she has been released by the fictional kidnapping gang believed to have taken her.

“The supposed kidnappers relocated to Ikotun in Lagos and the search party also moved to Ikotun to rescue the victim.

“When the fake kidnappers realised that the police were closing in on them, the supposed victim called the complainant to inform him that she has been released after she gave them the N8,000 the father sent to her bank account," Imohimi added at the press briefing.

ALSO READ: Fraudsters pose as kidnappers to demand ransom for missing baby

Teenager made up lie in order to pay her school fees

While responding to interrogations, Dorcas Adilewa explained her motivation for pulling off a disappearance.

Punch was told that she made up a story about being kidnapped in order to pay for her school fees.

“When the payment of my school fee was delayed, I went to my friend’s (Ogunbanjo) place, where I called my father.

“I was at her place on Thursday and I went back home on Friday when my dad said he could not afford the money.”

Ifeoluwa Ogunbanjo, who was captured as an accomplice maintained that she is innocent.

She revealed that her mother entertained her friend Dorcas after learning about her ordeal with kidnappers .

It appears they were both fooled.