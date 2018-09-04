news

A suspected cultist Opeyemi Adamson, has reportedly stabbed her neighbour to death when the deceased called her shaku-shaku.

This happened on Friday, August 28, 2018, in Meiran, Lagos.

Punch News confirms that Adamson, also a hairdresser and the victim, Taiwo Olowookere are not on friendly terms.

A complaint concerning Adamson's noisy child reportedly led to domestic violence which soon resulted in the death of the neighbour who was stabbed on the neck according to reports.

“About three months ago, I had a problem with my husband. The woman I was staying with was her (Opeyemi) mother-in-law.

“On a particular day, my child was ill and I took him to a hospital. When I returned, I greeted her, but she refused to respond. That was when our misunderstanding started.

“Around 7am on August 24, I went to bath my child. While doing that, her child started making a noise. I called her that her child was disturbing me, but she abused me.

“She started cursing me and I called her shaku-shaku woman. She asked why I would call her such a name. She said she would show me what a shaku-shaku woman was like. She went inside and brought out a knife which she used to stab me in the neck," Punch News gathered from the deceased prior to her death.

The suspect Opeyemi Adamson told Punch that she stabbed the deceased in the neck in self-defense.

Though she did not die immediately after the attack, her husband who she once had a misunderstanding with, reportedly dumped her corpse at the residence of the attacker who has now been arraigned in court.