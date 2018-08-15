Pulse.ng logo
Cleaner steals drugs to raise money for wife's medical bills

A man has entered a mess following an allegation of theft. Vincent Ibe is accused of stealing drugs but he explains that he did it for his wife.

His wife has just given birth to a baby through caesarean section but he cannot afford the medical bills.

This has prompted Vincent Ibe, a cleaner at a pharmaceutical company to steal cartons of drugs in order to raise money.

Ibe who works at the Chris Ejik Pharmaceutical Nigeria Limited reportedly made arrangement to cart away the company goods on Saturday, August 11, 2018.

His plan did not actually play out like he thought it would.

A security personnel at the pharmaceutical company discovered cartons of drugs he hid in a dumpsite forcing a confession.

Vincent Ibe has been handed over to law enforcement officers in Lagos' Alausa division.

“While I was patrolling the company’s premises, I challenged Ibe because he was not supposed to be at the place I met him at that time. He claimed that he was arranging some cartons.

“Later, I went on another patrol to the company’s dump. There, I saw a sack kept under a big tank.

"When I opened the sack, I discovered drugs belonging to the company. I left the sack there and instructed other security men to lock the gate.

“I rounded up those that were around and took them to where I found the sack. They denied owning the sack.

After a vigorous interrogation, Ibe opened up and confessed that he was the person that stole the drugs and kept them there,” Gabriel the security personnel who unraveled the plan told Punch News.

Goods with no buyer

When Vincent Ibe stole some cartons of drugs, he had no decided about who the buyer will be.

He considered securing the items the first line of action while he ponders on how to sell them off.

Getting forgiveness seems his most desired wish as he begs a court for mercy.

“I was engaged into the service of the company as a cleaner in January 2017.

"On Saturday, August 11, 2018, I was caught with the company’s products. I stole those products from the company to raise money to settle the hospital bill of my wife who gave birth to a baby boy through a surgical operation on July 14, 2018.

“When I was stealing the drugs, I actually did not have anybody in mind to sell them to.

"My intention was to look for somebody that I will sell the product to. I know what I did was wrong. I am begging that they should help me and temper justice with mercy," the suspect who has been arraigned at the Ogba Magistrates’ Court told Punch News.

A presiding judge has granted him bail in the sum of N40,000. Part of the bail conditions must include two sureties expected to pay like-sum.

