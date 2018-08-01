Pulse.ng logo
Boyfriend bans his babe from posting on Snapchat

A man's fear of losing his girlfriend may have informed an order restricting the lady from using Snapchat.

  • Published:
Boyfriend bans his babe from posting on Snapchat play

A lady in the UK has been freed from a possessive boyfriend who tried to instruct her on how to live.

(The Sun)

Until a court gave a verdict restraining an abusive boyfriend from her, Molly Cunliffe, a personal care assistant from Bolton, Greater Manchester, had an issue with the lover who wants her to stay off Snapchat.

According to the UK Telegraph, the abuse she suffered happened in about a month of dating the boyfriend Matthew Bailey who has been jailed for psychological abuse.

Boyfriend bans his babe from posting on Snapchat play

A restraining order has been issued against Matthew Bailey who is now being described as a possessive boyfriend.

He reportedly ordered his girlfriend to stay off men who may show an interest in her.

(Daily Mail)

 

The convict who is 24 years old is to spend six months in jail.

He reportedly ordered her to not to exchange messages with heterosexual men on Facebook and Instagram.

ALSO READ: Woman found guilty of manslaughter for organizing boyfriend's murder

More reports confirmed that Bailey often instructs the carer to send pictures of herself just to confirm her location.

"You'll get a car through your front window and I'll stab you in the neck. You know what I'm capable of," reads a warning from the convict.

The comment attributed to him was captured in one of several calls made to her phone.

Boyfriend bans his babe from posting on Snapchat play

Matthew Bailey reportedly instructed his girlfriend to stay off Snapchat but Facebook and Instagram are not exempted from a list of social media platforms she cannot use.

(Mogaz)

 

At the Manchester Magistrates' Court where he was convicted, a judge insists that he must stay clear of Molly Cunliffe, 19, for a period of five years.

This is the main instruction in a restraining order issued against the possessive boyfriend.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

