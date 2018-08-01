Boyfriend bans his babe from posting on Snapchat

news

Until a court gave a verdict restraining an abusive boyfriend from her, Molly Cunliffe, a personal care assistant from Bolton, Greater Manchester, had an issue with the lover who wants her to stay off Snapchat.

According to the UK Telegraph, the abuse she suffered happened in about a month of dating the boyfriend Matthew Bailey who has been jailed for psychological abuse.

The convict who is 24 years old is to spend six months in jail.

He reportedly ordered her to not to exchange messages with heterosexual men on Facebook and Instagram.

More reports confirmed that Bailey often instructs the carer to send pictures of herself just to confirm her location.

"You'll get a car through your front window and I'll stab you in the neck. You know what I'm capable of," reads a warning from the convict.

The comment attributed to him was captured in one of several calls made to her phone.

At the Manchester Magistrates' Court where he was convicted, a judge insists that he must stay clear of Molly Cunliffe, 19, for a period of five years.