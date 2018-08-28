Pulse.ng logo
9-yr-old boy bullied for being gay commits suicide

Not Accepted 9-yr-old boy bullied for being gay commits suicide

A mother accepts her son who reveals that he is gay, but his school friends offered no comfort when they learned about his sexual orientation.

  • Published:
9-yr-old boy bullied for being gay commits suicide play

Jamel Myles, the deceased had just joined a new school in Colorado before he committed suicide.

(Pepl News)

In the U.S state of Colorado, a 9-year-old boy has committed suicide after coming out as gay to school friends.

Their reaction bullying him reportedly motivated the deceased to kill himself. He died on Thursday, August 23, 2018, says a report by ABC News.

9-yr-old boy bullied for being gay commits suicide play

Rejected by his friends for his homosexual orientation, a little boy commits suicide because his school friends did not accept him.

(ALGBTICAL)

 

The youngster, Jamel Myles had just begun fourth grade at the Joe Shoemaker Elementary School when he died.

"My son was nervous to tell me he was gay. He told me at 9. I was driving, I looked back at him and said, 'I still love you son.'

"He is my sunshine ... he is my baby," Leia Pierce the mother of the deceased tells ABC News.

In Lagos, Nigeria, there is no peace for 57 persons suspected of being gay.

Police arrest 57 people for alleged homosexuality in Lagos

In Lagos, the police have responded to reports of an alleged initiation ceremony for gay people in Egbeda and have reportedly arrested 57 persons.

The arrests happened around 2 am on Sunday, August 26, 2018.

57 persons reportedly arrested at an initiation ceremony for gay people play

Over eighty persons are met at a hotel in Lagos, but only 57 was arrested.

(Punch News)

ALSO READ: Lagos State Govt seize twin boys caught having sex from mother

Punch News reports that the venue for the initiation is at a hotel in Egbeda. Over 80 people are seated in a hall at the hotel but some got away.

“The DPOs stormed the venue around 2am. On arrival, young men, numbering over 80, were met in a hall taking different types of drinks, including Tramadol and Shisha laced with substances suspected to be marijuana.

“As soon as they sighted the police, they ran in different directions. However, the team arrested 57 of them.

“There is something very worrisome about the arrest. Although being a gay contravenes Section 1, sub-section 1 of Same Sex Marriage Act of 2014, it is a threat to the moral fabric of our society.

"Even though homosexualism is an offence, arranging elaborate initiation rites for young men as homosexuals is, to say the least, very worrisome,” Lagos State police commissioner Edgal Imohimi told Punch.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

