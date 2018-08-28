9-yr-old boy bullied for being gay commits suicide

news

In the U.S state of Colorado, a 9-year-old boy has committed suicide after coming out as gay to school friends.

Their reaction bullying him reportedly motivated the deceased to kill himself. He died on Thursday, August 23, 2018, says a report by ABC News.

The youngster, Jamel Myles had just begun fourth grade at the Joe Shoemaker Elementary School when he died.

"My son was nervous to tell me he was gay. He told me at 9. I was driving, I looked back at him and said, 'I still love you son.'

"He is my sunshine ... he is my baby," Leia Pierce the mother of the deceased tells ABC News.

In Lagos, Nigeria , there is no peace for 57 persons suspected of being gay.

In Lagos, the police have responded to reports of an alleged initiation ceremony for gay people in Egbeda and have reportedly arrested 57 persons.

The arrests happened around 2 am on Sunday, August 26, 2018.

Punch News reports that the venue for the initiation is at a hotel in Egbeda. Over 80 people are seated in a hall at the hotel but some got away.

“The DPOs stormed the venue around 2am. On arrival, young men, numbering over 80, were met in a hall taking different types of drinks, including Tramadol and Shisha laced with substances suspected to be marijuana.

“As soon as they sighted the police, they ran in different directions. However, the team arrested 57 of them.

“There is something very worrisome about the arrest. Although being a gay contravenes Section 1, sub-section 1 of Same Sex Marriage Act of 2014, it is a threat to the moral fabric of our society.

"Even though homosexualism is an offence, arranging elaborate initiation rites for young men as homosexuals is, to say the least, very worrisome,” Lagos State police commissioner Edgal Imohimi told Punch.