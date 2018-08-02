9-year-old boy burns friend's skin in viral trend

news

In Virginia, United States, a 10-year-old boy Ashton Taylor has sustained skin burns in a viral trend called the Hot Water Challenge.

His stomach, legs and arms have been affected by the dangerous game which encourages participants to pour boiling water on each other.

Taylor received his burns during a sleepover according to WSAV News.

The magma hot content was thrown at him by a boy who is a year younger.

"I got burned on my stomach, my left leg, my right leg and my arm, my finger.

"I was scared at that moment," says Ashton Taylor. “I didn't know what to do," he adds.

He was sleeping when his attacker poured hot water on him. This left the victim with second-degree burns says a WSAV report.

It was his first time hearing about the Hot Water Challenge, unfortunately it cost him a perfect skin which may take a year to heal.

Doctors confirmed this in a report by WSAV.

Taylor's mum however does not feel resentment towards her son's attacker but she thinks he should know better.