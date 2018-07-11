news

One could end up on a wild-goose chase when searching the internet for a one-stop shop that offers the best deals, convenience and peace of mind.

Fortuitously, Jumia is turning 6 and will mark this milestone with its Salebrate Campaign , from the 16th - 29th of July.

Here are 6 reasons why you should shop on Jumia during the Anniversary:

Over 1 million deals

Customers will be spoiled for choice - There will be TV deals like the Hisense 55 Inch Smart UHD 4K Satellite TV 55 N3000 + Free Wall Bracket, slashed to N173, 990. Washing machine deals like the Scanfrost 8kg Twin Tub Semi-Automatic Washing Machine slashed to N39, 990. Health and Beauty deals like the Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation + Concealer slashed to N3, 520.

Over 500,000 vouchers

Get a discount before you shop on Jumia - Jumia will be giving out free vouchers to customers during Jumia’s 6th Anniversary to enable customers to get everything on their wishlist. Customers have to stay tuned to www.jumia.com.ng/anniversary to grab vouchers and also via the Jumia APP.

5 million products at the last price

Jumia launched its last price campaign with a money back guarantee 3 months - Find an item cheaper anywhere else, and Jumia will reimburse you 10 times the difference. During Jumia’s 6th Anniversary, look out for the Last Price tag on certain products, guaranteeing you the best price you will find anywhere.

5% off on JumiaPay

Who doesn’t like an additional awoof? Shop and pay with debit cards using the super secure payment solution ‘JumiaPay’ and receive an extra 5% off your total order amount. Simple!

Daily flash sales

Get ready for daily flash sales exclusive to the Jumia app. Imagine buying the Samsung S9 Plus for only N229, 990 or the HP Notebook 15-ra007nia Intel Celeron N3060 1.6Ghz (4GB RAM 500GB HDD) 15.6-Inch Windows 10 Home Laptop for N79, 990. Also the Harpic Toilet Cleaner: Lavender 725ml - Pack Of 3 for N1, 885. These deals and many more will be live on the Jumia App 5 times a day (10am, 12noon, 2pm, 4pm and 8pm).

Jumia Express

Enjoy super fast delivery when you shop Jumia Express . Customers get next day delivery in Lagos when you place a minimum order of N10,000 before 2 PM. Shop in Abeokuta, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt, and have your order delivered within 2-business day.

This is a featured post