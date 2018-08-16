5 family members killed by generator fumes

news

The exhaust fumes from a power generator has killed a man Andrew Monye, his wife and three children.

Punch News gathers that a generator set was switched on in the family bathroom over the night on Monday, August 13, 2018.

One of Monye's children survived the toxic fumes according to a report.

"Five out of the six family members died in their sleep as a result of generator fumes.

"The generator was kept in their bathroom and the carbon monoxide that the generator emitted must be responsible for their death," says a private source who spoke to Punch.

Family killed for fear of theft

To avoid losing a power generating engine to thieves, Monye and his family operated the machine inside his residence.

It soon led to their deaths. Uche, a member of the Etche community where the deaths occurred wants more protection from the police.

"What happened was shocking; a family of five died just like that. I suspect that they put the generator inside the house because of the stealing and other crimes in our village.

"When we forced the door open, we saw them dead. That was why we reported it at the Umuebele Police Station. It was the police that took the bodies to the mortuary.

“As an Etche youth, I want the police to increase their work here and help us in arresting the criminals disturbing us; we are suffering," says a concerned Uche.

Andrew Monye's surviving child brought attention to the condition of his relations when he woke up to find his parents and siblings dead.

Some builders who were invited to the scene of their deaths noticed the deceased foamed from their mouths.

Their corpses has been deposited at a mortuary says a Punch News report.