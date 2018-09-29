Pulse.ng logo
19-year-old man strips 60-year-old woman for spiritual cleansing

Emmanuel made the confession during his trial at the Ejigbo Magistrates court, where he said he scammed and stripped his 60-year-old victim.

19-year-old Saheed Emmanuel has confessed to stripping a 60-year-old woman during an alleged spiritual cleansing.

According to a report by Punch, Emmanuel made the confession during his trial at the Ejigbo Magistrates court.

The 19-year-old admitted the charges against him and pleaded guilty.

He was, however, handed 2 years imprisonment without an option of fine for scamming the 60-year old woman by Presiding Magistrate, L.K.J. Layeni.

How Emmanuel stripped and scammed 60-year-old woman

Emmanuel had scammed and stripped the old woman naked under the false pretense of delivering from evil spirits.

Emmanuel, who met the victim in Ikotun area of Lagos state, claimed to be a spiritualist that can cure any form of ailment and affliction.

The victim told Emmanuel about her ailment, hence, opening her up for the 19-year-old to fleece her of the sum of N120,000.

Emmanuel had confessed to taking te victim to a river at the Badagry area of Lagos where, he asked her strip herself before commencing the spiritual cleansing.

The 'spiritual cleansing'

While the victim was naked, the 19-year-old allegedly fondled with her body parts that included her genitals during the 'spiritual cleansing.'

Despite the 'spiritual cleansing' the victim's health condition worsened and she knew she was scammed after which she informed her children who reported to the police station where Emmanuel was arrested and charged to court.

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

