16-year-old girl allegedly shoots 27-year-old man dead

A 16-year-old girl has allegedly shot a 27-year-old man dead in Ijanikin area of Lagos state.

A Police prosecutor made this revelation during the trial of the accused teenager before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The prosecutor, Chinalu Uwadione, further told the court that the teenager allegedly shot the victim, Abraham Umaru in the head on August 7, 2018 at Cele Bus Stop, Ijanikin, on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Umaru died as a result of the wounds he sustained after being shot, Uwadione narrated to the court.

The young teenager has bee accused of contravening sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Presiding over the two counts charge of conspiracy and murder, Chief Magistrate, Mrs. A. O. Adedayo, remanded the teenager at the Special Correctional Centre for Girls in Idi-Araba, Mushin, Lagos.

The case was adjourned till September 5, 2018 for the DPP’s advice while the magistrate directed that the teenager's case file be sent to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.