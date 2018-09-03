Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

14-yr-old boy leads gang to rape mentally-challenged woman

Small But Mighty 14-yr-old boy leads gang to rape mentally-challenged woman

After raping a mentally-challenged woman, a gang of four also abducted her daughter. They might soon see a judge to answer allegations of rape.

  • Published:
14-yr-old boy leads gang to rape mentally-challenged woman play

A mentally-challenged woman has been reportedly raped by a gang of four who abducted her child.

(Hindustan Times)

A 14-year-old boy, Eberechi and three other members of his gang have reportedly raped a mentally-challenged woman in Anambra State.

In addition to Eberechi, the police in the state have apprehended the rest of the group namely Emeka Nnorue, 44, Ekene Obodoako, 27 and Chika Obi who is 28 years old.

A report by blogger Linda Ikeji confirms that the daughter of the victim, Obiuwanne was abducted by the quartet who reportedly lured her and the child to a bush where the sexual assault was carried out.

14-yr-old boy leads gang to rape mentally-challenged woman play

The hope of getting some snacks helped a gang of four to lure a mentally-challenged woman to a place where she was allegedly raped.

(ilpopulista)

 

ALSO READ: Man kills his brothers after family meeting

“As soon as my niece was brought back home by a neighbour and narrated her ordeal, I contacted the Commander of Umunze Vigilance Group, Jerry Ibeh, who organised a search for the missing child," Martin Okoro, a relation of the mentally-challenged woman mentioned about the abducted child.

According to LIB, the suspects are ready to be charged to court. It gathered from police spokesperson Haruna Muhammed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Ghostface Meet the 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look like a...bullet
2 One Chance Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from alleged ritualistsbullet
3 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet

Related Articles

God Have Mercy NYSC member runs mad in Enugu [Video]
Spiritual Attack Landlord goes crazy and crushes skull of tenant's baby with pestle
It Is Tough In Nigeria Pregnant grandmum sells daughter's child for 200k
Child Labour Help finally comes for poor boy who hawks plantain to survive
Not By Force Lady almost lose her sight by rejecting man's advances
Overload Kidnapper takes too much Tramadol and dies after police arrest
'Kolomental' Man kills his brothers after family meeting

Metro

Domino’s Company introduces the 'New American Classic Cheeseburger Pizza'
Soldier stabs Lagos undergraduate in the neck over money
No Value For Life Soldier stabs Lagos undergraduate in the neck over money
10-year-old drummer crushed to death as Church collapses in Delta
Tragedy Church building collapses, crushes 10-year-old drummer to death in Delta
Identical Issues Man wants $1M after 17-years in prison for lookalike's crime