14-yr-old boy leads gang to rape mentally-challenged woman

A 14-year-old boy, Eberechi and three other members of his gang have reportedly raped a mentally-challenged woman in Anambra State.

In addition to Eberechi, the police in the state have apprehended the rest of the group namely Emeka Nnorue, 44, Ekene Obodoako, 27 and Chika Obi who is 28 years old.

A report by blogger Linda Ikeji confirms that the daughter of the victim, Obiuwanne was abducted by the quartet who reportedly lured her and the child to a bush where the sexual assault was carried out.

“As soon as my niece was brought back home by a neighbour and narrated her ordeal, I contacted the Commander of Umunze Vigilance Group, Jerry Ibeh, who organised a search for the missing child," Martin Okoro, a relation of the mentally-challenged woman mentioned about the abducted child.

According to LIB, the suspects are ready to be charged to court. It gathered from police spokesperson Haruna Muhammed.